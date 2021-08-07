Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gambling

Some bets are safe despite upheaval in the British and US gambling industry

By Rob Davies
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U7Qgj_0bL5Illk00
Roulette wheel Photograph: Murdo Macleod/The Guardian

Fifteen years ago, when the UK government was finalising the legislation that shaped the modern gambling industry, moral panic about planned “supercasinos” meant the idea was ultimately consigned to the scrapheap. Plans for up to 40 were whittled down to eight , then again to just one in Manchester, before Gordon Brown caved in to media pressure – shrewdly harnessed by the Tories – and abandoned the idea altogether .

The flurry of gambling company results due out this week will show how the spotlight shone in the wrong place. Smartphones hit the market at roughly the same time as the 2005 Gambling Act came into force. We now live in a society where everyone has a 24-hour casino in their pocket.

Entain, owner of Ladbrokes; Flutter, which owns Paddy Power; and Gamesys, the firm behind Virgin Games and other brands, all have financial results out over the next few days. Investors will be watching to see whether a pick-up in online casino play during the pandemic, when betting shops and bricks-and-mortar casinos were shut, has endured or even accelerated. But the UK isn’t really where the big action is.

For Entain and Flutter in particular, America is where it’s at. Since the supreme court overturned a ban on sports betting, the market has been opening up state by state. Tens of billions are being spent as firms jockey for a leading position in a market that looks like it could be even more lucrative than anyone thought.

The market research firm Ibis World thinks US sports betting could be worth $55bn (£40bn) a year, about 17 times the size of the UK market.

How Entain and Flutter are faring in that race will be interesting. Both have launched major tie-ups with US partners but it’s the nature of the relationship between Entain and its American buddies MGM Resorts that will garner most attention.

In January, Entain knocked back an £8bn takeover bid from MGM, which decided it would rather own the spoils from their joint venture, BetMGM, than share them. Faced with short shrift from the Entain board and investors, MGM walked away, starting the clock on a six-month period during which takeover rules prevented it from having another tilt.

The moratorium expired in mid-July and Entain’s share price since then suggests the board was right to send the American suitor back across the Atlantic with a flea in its ear. Entain’s stock market value has soared to more than £11bn, meaning MGM will have to dig deep if it means business. Shareholders, who have already seen the value of their investments rise thanks to the accelerated movement online during the pandemic, will be licking their lips.

The reason US firms are so keen on British betting companies is that the UK market is one of the world’s most mature, having grown rapidly in both size and complexity since that 2005 Gambling Act. They are willing to pay a premium for ready-made expertise, rather than develop it over years themselves and run the risk of getting it wrong. William Hill has already fallen , to MGM’s fellow Las Vegas casino operator Caesars Entertainment.

Interestingly, Caesars has no interest in UK bricks and mortar. It is keen to offload William Hill’s high street betting shops and last week sold its 11 British casinos for an undisclosed sum to the US hedge fund Silver Point.

Was that wise? Someone close to that deal told the Observer that Silver Point had snared an absolute bargain, grabbing the casinos at a knockdown price that means the deal is “in the money from day one”.

While the review of the 2005 Gambling Act is likely to crack down hard on online firms, smart money in the hedge-fund haven of Connecticut thinks MPs may even loosen ties on bricks-and-mortar casinos, allowing them to host more slot machines than ever. That would mark a curious reversal of the landscape shaped in 2005. We may be entering a world in which traditional casinos enjoy a boom era in the UK, while online betting is the main focus of regulators, the media and MPs. Meanwhile, the once prohibitionist US opens up at a rate of knots.

The roulette wheel keeps spinning but, as ever, the punters will be the only ones not making any money.

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slot Machine#Sports Betting#Uk#British#Tories#Ladbrokes#Paddy Power#Virgin Games#The Supreme Court#Ibis World#American#Mgm Resorts#Caesars Entertainment#Silver Point
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Casinos
NewsBreak
Stock Market
Country
U.K.
Related
WorldThe Guardian

Which country really won the Tokyo Olympics – and at what cost?

So who won the Olympics? The easy answer is to look at the medal table. But that table is very much loaded in favour of those with large populations. To answer the question we must consider a few other factors to discover who really won the Olympics and at what cost.
Law EnforcementThe Guardian

The police bill is not about law and order – it’s about state control

Tucked away in the government’s 300-page police, crime, sentencing and courts bill, are various clauses which will have serious implications for the right to protest. The bill seeks to quietly criminalise “serious annoyance”, increase police powers to restrict protests, and give the home secretary discretion over what types of protests are allowed.
AustraliaThe Guardian

Aged care facing impending shortage of 110,000 workers, report finds

Urgent action is needed to address a looming shortage of at least 110,000 aged care workers over the coming decade, including boosting pay and conditions and creating a new dedicated migration path to boost the labour force. The stark warning is contained in a new report to be released by...
Public HealthThe Guardian

Only Britain has been forced to deal with a Brexdemic

So far, the Johnson government has hidden behind the disruption of Covid to divert attention from the consequences of Brexit. But not for much longer. The chaos caused by the removal of the Team GB economy from the single market while leaving Northern Ireland within is already manifest. It is also abundantly clear that the disruption of Northern Ireland’s trade cannot be blamed on, or confused with, Covid-induced damage.
BusinessBenzinga

Proposed British Law Could Ruin Apple's Market Share In UK

The UK has proposed a new agency, called the Digital Markets Unit (DMU), to "suspend, block and reverse" commercial decisions made by Tech Giants. What Happened: The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) regulates anti-competitive behavior in the UK. To rein in companies like Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB), and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL), the CMA has proposed the Digital Markets Unit.
Grocery & Supermaketswfinstitute.org

Despite Brexit, Foreigners Love British Assets as They Circle Morrisons

Wm Morrison Supermarkets plc, trading as Morrisons, is the fourth largest chain of supermarkets in the United Kingdom, and is headquartered in Bradford, West Yorkshire, England. Like vultures, sovereign funds and private equity firms are circling around the supermarket chain company. Singapore’s GIC Private Limited, through Cambourne Life Investment Pte...
TravelPosted by
Daily Mail

Labour calls plans to let fully vaccinated EU and US travellers into the UK 'reckless' despite travel industry demands to reopen Britain to tourists

Labour has blasted Boris Johnson's plans to drop self-isolation rules for double-jabbed travellers from the EU and the US. Deputy leader Angela Rayner said the proposals are 'reckless' as she warned of the risk of importing a new coronavirus variant. Shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds echoed a similar sentiment as...
BusinessTelegraph

Britain must block sale of tech companies to China, says Tony Abbott

Tony Abbott, the Government's trade adviser, has called for Britain to block the sale of technology companies to China in a significant intervention as Whitehall seeks to limit the influence of Beijing. Mr Abbott, a former Australian prime minister and an adviser to the Board of Trade, said that combatting...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Covid: World won’t be vaccinated until 2024, says UK government as surplus jabs sent out

Britain’s announcement that it is sending 9 million surplus doses of coronavirus vaccine to developing countries has been denounced as “shamefully inadequate”, on a day when the UK again blocked moves to enable poorer nations to start producing their own supplies.The People’s Vaccine Alliance said the consignment amounted to little more than 1 per cent of the amounts needed to meet the African Union target of protecting 60 per cent of the continent’s people, describing the gift as “a bit like sending a block of cheese to a food crisis”.And campaigners noted that it came on the day that...
Aerospace & Defensebusinesstraveller.com

British Airways increases US-Heathrow frequencies

British Airways has outlined plans to ramp up its services between the US and London Heathrow this month, following the decision by the UK government to remove quarantine requirements for fully vaccinated travellers arriving from the EU and US. Frequencies will increase as follows:. Flights from New York JFK to...
Santa Clarita, CASanta Clarita Radio

How Casino Operators Are Getting In The US Online Gambling Market

This Covid 19 pandemic may have disrupted all business processes of different countries which lead to different industries’ exponential degradation. However, this global crisis has catalyzed business ideas and new possibilities that would put leverage on the global economy despite this widespread viral epidemic. In fact, as the pandemic forces casinos to shut down, online sports gambling peaks and rose its revenue by 33% compared to the 2019 total.
Economythewestsidegazette.com

Australian Energy Retailer Fined $1.8 Million Over “Phoney” Agents

MELBOURNE, Australia — Two “rogue” door-to-door sales agents used phony accents and fake names to switch hundreds of Australian customers to new energy contracts without their consent. Victorian-based Simply Energy, which makes up 12 percent of sales in the Australian power market, has paid out AU$2.5 million ($1.84 million) in...
Aerospace & Defensebreakingtravelnews.com

British Airways boosts US connections as restrictions loosen

British Airways is adding thousands of extra seats on key routes to the UK from the United States and European Union. The move follows a “huge increase” in interest in travel to London following a government decision that quarantine restrictions would be lifted for fully-vaccinated US and EU customers when travelling to the UK.

Comments / 0

Community Policy