Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Power Book III's Hailey Kilgore Says Jukebox Is More than Her Sexuality

By Mekeisha Madden Toby
Posted by 
TVLine
TVLine
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y8jud_0bL5IfTO00

LaVerne “Jukebox” Ganner is a fascinating and complicated character on Starz’s franchise prequel Power Book III: Raising Kanan . And Hailey Kilgore , the Broadway actress who plays her, hopes fans can accept and embrace her beyond being gay.

The crime-family drama will further explore Jukebox’s blossoming relationship with Nicole (played by Annabelle Zasowski, Divorce ), a rich white girl she met in choir, when the show airs this Sunday at 8/7c. That said, Kilgore and series’ creator, Sascha Penn, pushed to make sure the exploration feels fleshed-out and layered to delineate where LaVerne stops and Jukebox begins.

“I worked really close with Sascha and all of our directors when it came to Jukebox’s sexuality,” Kilgore thoughtfully tells TVLine. “It was something that I wanted to handle with care. When you’re in a role where you get to play someone who has a specific characteristic, on television and film, there is a strong responsibility for how that character is portrayed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=322qiP_0bL5IfTO00 “And what I didn’t want for Jukebox was for her sexuality to become a personality trait,” Kilgore adds. “That’s a part of a person, but that doesn’t make them who they are. I said, ‘Let’s proceed in this way and keep it authentic,’ and Sascha was so collaborative. I hope I did it justice.”

The Texas native, whose previous TV credits include The Village and Amazing Stories, also says she wanted to honor Anika Noni Rose’s groundbreaking turn as Jukebox. It’s an ancillary role the Tony Award-winning Rose impressively pushed to the forefront in Seasons 3 and 4 of the original Power. Jukebox was Kanan’s closest relative and ally, and Power Book III: Raising Kanan establishes the backstory of their cousin/sibling bond, making Kanan’s (executive producer and star Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson) eventual choice to kill her in Season 4 all the more tragic.

Kilgore, who watched Rose’s performance, says although she knew the undertaking wouldn’t be easy, the hard work would prove worthwhile.

“I’m a huge Anika Noni Rose fan because I’m convinced I was Princess Tiana in another life,” Kilgore says with a chuckle referencing Rose’s 2009 history-making voice performance in Disney’s The Princess and the Frog . “I’ve always loved her. After I got the role, I watched her play Jukebox again. But pretty early in the process, I had to let adult Jukebox go.”

Letting go allowed Kilgore to bring her own flavor and ideas to the part, she says. One example, in the upcoming Episode 4, is how Jukebox views crime and why she boosts stolen goods. Her musical aspirations are also unpacked.

“The fun part is, I get to bridge the gap between the Jukebox that Power fans all know and love — and are scared of — and younger Jukebox.”

Comments / 0

TVLine

TVLine

17K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hailey Kilgore
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sexuality#Starz#Disney#Frog#Power
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosTVLine

Glee Grad's Tearjerker, O.C. Vet's 27-Hour Day and More

On TV this Saturday: Harry Shum Jr.’s “rom-dram” hits HBO, Autumn Reeser finds love during a 27-Hour Day, and more gold medal matches take place on the penultimate day of the Tokyo Olympics. Here are seven programs to keep on your radar; all times are Eastern. NBC. Olympics. HBO. All...
TV SeriesTVLine

Pretty Little Liars Reboot: Everything We Know About HBO Max's Original Sin

Practice your best shush face, because Pretty Little Liars is coming back — and we have “A” lot to unpack. Less than five years after the original PLL ended its seven-season run on Freeform (and less than three years since we got its short-lived spinoff The Perfectionists), the twisted teen franchise is getting the reboot treatment via HBO Max.
PetsTVLine

Bachelorette Finale, Reservation Dogs Debuts and More

On TV this Monday: Katie Thurston hands out her final rose, The Wall resumes its fourth season, and Reservation Dogs bows on FX on Hulu. Here are 10 programs to keep on your radar; all times are Eastern. FX on Hulu. Reservation Dogs. NBC. American Ninja Warrior. ABC. The Bachelorette.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Power Book III: Raising Kanan:

There’s no need to worry about Power Book III: Raising Kanan being cancelled right now since it’s already been renewed for a second season bu Starz. Will this newest entry be as popular as the original Power or Power Book II: Ghost series? Stay tuned. A family drama series, Power...
MoviesTVLine

Power Book III's Mekai Curtis Ditches His Disney Image as Bad Boy Kanan

Warning: The following contains spoilers from Episodes 1 and 2 of Power Book III: Raising Kanan. Mekai Curtis has done the kid-friendly thing. As a child actor, he played an affable sidekick named Fish Fisher on Disney XD’s Kirby Buckets and multiple warm and fuzzy voice and live-action roles that the whole family could enjoy. But his starring turn as the titular character on Starz’s new prequel Power Book III: Raising Kanan is anything but cuddly.
EntertainmentTVLine

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Recap: Original Gangsters and Gatekeepers

The price of being the boss is getting costlier and costlier for Raq on Power Book III: Raising Kanan. But as the queenpin proved on Sunday night’s installment, titled “Stick and Move,” ice-cold Raq keeps a Louis Vuitton stacked with cash, and her eyes on the bottom line. This time around that meant handing a stuffed envelope to Deen’s bodyguard Smurf in exchange for intel on Unique’s next cocaine re-up. (Also, shoutout to The Wire vet Lawrence Gilliard Jr., for playing Deen. It’s always great to see cats from the iconic drama get that work.)
TV & VideosPosted by
POPSUGAR

Not That You Need Another Reason to Watch Power Book III, but Here It Is: Toby Sandeman

If you're not watching Power Book III: Raising Kanan every Sunday on Starz, you're doing yourself a disservice. The show truly has it all: a gripping storyline loosely inspired by executive producer 50 Cent's childhood, a killer soundtrack, and did I mention one hell of a good-looking cast? Case in point: Toby Sandeman. The 33-year-old English actor — whom you may recognize as Sebastian from E!'s The Royals — plays Symphony Bosket, the sexy love interest of Patina Miller's badass character Raquel "Raq" Thomas. Unsurprisingly, Toby is also a model and has previously worked on campaigns for Calvin Klein and Ralph Lauren. Given how private Toby is on social media, it's unclear if he's currently single or taken, but there's no harm in just looking, right? Swoon over every sexy photo we could find of Toby ahead.
Los Angeles, CAjustjaredjr.com

Skye Dakota Turner & Hailey Kilgore Premiere New Movie 'Respect'

Skye Dakota Turner and Hailey Kilgore look so pretty at the premiere of their new film Respect held at Regency Village Theatre on Sunday (August 8) in Los Angeles. The young actress plays a young Aretha Franklin in the movie, while the 22-year-old Broadway star plays Aretha‘s sister Carolyn Franklin.
MoviesPopSugar

Joey Bada$$ Lives Up to His Name With Roles on Power Book III, Grown-ish, and More

The name Joey Bada$$ is fitting for rapper Jo-Vaughn Virginie Scott. Although he first gained prominence after releasing his debut mixtape 1999 in 2012, he initially wanted to pursue a career in acting. Bada$$ even attended a specialized high school for acting prior to playing a fictionalized version of himself in the 2014 short film No Regrets. "I pretty much auditioned to get into Edward R. Murrow. Acting was what I was set to do," he previously told Rolling Stone. "Every school that I applied for, I had to audition to get inside because I wanted to be part of the acting programs in those schools. By the time I was 14, 15, I was really committed to becoming an actor."
TV & VideosComicBook

Rumpelstiltskin Actor Jay Pickett Dies on Movie Set at 60

Veteran actor and soap opera star Jay Pickett has reportedly passed away at the age of 60. The actor is best known for his work on Rumpelstiltskin, as well as soap operas such as Port Charles, General Hospital, and Days of Our Lives. Pickett's death, which happened on July 30, 2021, reportedly occurred on the set of a Western film he was filming titled Treasure Valley. The news was confirmed on the film's official Facebook page, in a post from costar Travis Mills. The exact cause of death is currently unknown, but he reportedly was sitting on a horse when the death occurred.
Burbank, CATMZ.com

Former Child Star Jane Withers Dead at 95

Jane Withers -- one of the most famous child stars in Hollywood's history -- has died. The legendary actress passed away Saturday in Burbank, CA ... surrounded by loved ones, this according to her daughter, Kendall Errair, who released a statement about her mother's death. A cause of death wasn't addressed.
TV SeriesTVLine

Burden of Truth, Power Book III, Bachelorette

A pair of precocious Ted Lasso children, a ruthless Power Book III crime boss and The White Lotus‘ newest potential victim have all taken up residence in our latest Quotes of the Week compilation. In the list below, we’ve gathered a dozen of the week’s best TV sound bites, including...
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 4 spoilers: ‘Don’t Sleep’ details

Just in case you weren’t nervous enough already about Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 4, know this: The title is “Don’t Sleep.” Doesn’t that feel like something terrible could happen in the dead of night? Maybe that’s possible, or maybe that’s more of a feeling based off of what we just saw on the most-recent episode of the series.

Comments / 0

Community Policy