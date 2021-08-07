Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grundy County, IL

6-Year-Old Girl Killed In Rollover Crash In Gardner

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Posted by 
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KDDSe_0bL5I45s00

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 6-year-old girl was killed in a crash Saturday afternoon in southwest suburban Gardner.

Grundy County officials said the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Illinois Route 53 and Historic U.S. Route 66.

The girl’s mother was headed north on Route 66, when she approached the stop sign at Route 53, and lost control of the car, which rolled over several times before coming to a stop in a field next to the Gardner American Legion post.

The girl, identified as 6-year-old Ryliegh WIlliams, was thrown from the car. She was taken to Morris Hospital, where she was pronounced dead from multiple blunt force injuries.

The crash is under investigation by the Grundy County Sheriff and Grundy County Coroner.

Comments / 2

CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
35K+
Followers
18K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grundy County, IL
Accidents
City
Chicago, IL
Grundy County, IL
Crime & Safety
County
Grundy County, IL
State
Illinois State
Gardner, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Gardner, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rollover#Accident#Historic U S Route 66#Morris Hospital#The Grundy County Sheriff#Grundy County Coroner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
Related
Waukegan, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

Waukegan Police Investigating Shooting Incident That Left 2 Injured

CHICAGO (CBS)– Waukegan police are investigating a shooting incident that left two people injured Sunday night. According to police, officers responded to the 1100 block of Sunset Terrace for a report of shots fired around 9:45 p.m. Officers found a woman with a gunshot wound in a front yard. Police then found a second victim, a man with a gunshot wound,  in the 2200 block of North Butrick Street. Police believe the man and woman were sitting in a parked 2009 Chevrolet Impala in the area when shots were fired into the vehicle. Police said it is “unclear where the shots came from and who fired them.” Both victims were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A third passenger, in her 20s, was not injured. No one is in custody and police are investigating.
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

Three Teens, One 63-Year-Old Shot By Four Shooters In Old Town

CHICAGO (CBS) — Three teens and a 63-year-old man were hospitalized afteri being shot Monday afternoon in Chicago’s Old Town neighborhood. The four were on the street in the 1300 block of North Hudson Avenue around 3:30 p.m. when four people in an unknown vehicle pulled up, got out of the vehicle and shot at the group. The shooters then got back in the vehicle and fled south on Hudson, Chicago police said. A 16-year-old boy was shot in the calf and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition. The other 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg and also taken to Northwestern. A 14-year-old boy was shot in the foot and taken to Laurie Children’s Hospital in good condition. The 63-year-old man was shot in the buttocks and taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center where he was stabilized. No one is in custody, and Area Three detectives are investigating.
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

Who Is Chicago Police Officer Ella French, Cop Fatally Shot In West Englewood?

CHICAGO (CBS) —  Chicago Police Officer Ella French, who was fatally shot during a traffic stop in West Englewood, had been on the job since 2018. Officer French, 29, was assigned to the Community Safety Team and conducted a traffic stop around 9 p.m. Saturday near 63rd Street and Bell Avenue in West Englewood. Three people were in the car — two men and a woman. During the traffic stop, someone in the vehicle opened fire on police, who returned fire. French’s partner was seriously wounded. Officer Ella French (Credit: Chicago Police) Officer French was the fifth woman to die in the line of duty in Chicago Police history, and the first in 20 years. The Community Safety Team to which French and her partner were assigned fights crime and specifically connects with the faith leaders and community groups. So far in 2021, 38 CPD officers have been shot or shot at. Eleven of those officers were struck, and French is the first to die this year. In 2020, 79 officers were shot at or shot. Police Supt. David Brown said this year’s number is a 500% increase of officers shot at or shot compared with 2019.
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

Security Guard Dies After Shooting Outside Gresham Nightclub; Second Security Guard In Serious Condition

CHICAGO (CBS)– A security guard who was shot outside a nightclub in Gresham early Sunday morning has died. Four other people, including another security guard, were shot during the incident. Chicago police say the shooter was someone the guards would not let into the club near 83rd and Halsted just before 1 a.m. A 40-year-old guard was shot multiple times and was in critical condition Sunday morning at Advocate Christ Medical Center. According to police Monday morning, the 40-year-old man has been pronounced dead. A 42-year-old guard was shot in the thigh and the back and is in serious condition at Advocate Christ Medical Center. Three men standing outside the club were also hit by gunfire and are expected to be OK. Two were shot in the leg and drove themselves to Little Company of Mary Medical Center. A 21-year-old man was shot in the chin and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. The shooter fled the scene. No one is in custody, and Area Two detectives are investigating.
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

Two Brothers, Monte And Eric Morgan, Charged In Fatal Shooting Of Chicago Police Officer Ella French

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two brothers have been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of Chicago Police Officer Ella French and for critically wounding another officer. Emonte Morgan, aka Monte Morgan, 21, is charged with First Degree Murder of a Peace Officer, Attempted First Degree Murder of a Peace Officer (two counts), Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon. Emonte Morgan pleaded guilty to a robbery charge filed in 2019 and sentenced to probation. Eric Morgan, 22, is charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon,...
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

What We Know About The Suspects In Deadly Chicago Police Officer Shooting In West Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) — Three suspects are in custody after one of them allegedly shot two Chicago police officers, fatally wounding one of them, Officer Ella French.  Sources tell CBS 2 a male passenger shot both officers from the back seat of the car. Police Supt. David Brown said the officers shot back, wounding the shooter. Another man and a woman who were in the car are also being questioned. Sources told CBS 2 that it was a third officer with French and his wounded colleague who shot the suspect. That happened after the two officers were wounded, sources said. Police said the...
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

West Englewood Neighbors Express Shock At Shooting That Killed CPD Officer Ella French, Lament Gun Violence In Area

CHICAGO (CBS) — Current and former residents of the West Englewood area reacted with shock and grief to the shooting that killed Chicago Police Officer Ella French over the weekend, and lamented the broader and longstanding crisis of gun violence in the area. Yvette Smith now lives in the Ashburn community farther southwest, but used to live in West Englewood. She talked with CBS 2 Investigator Dave Savini. Smith said people are not acknowledging the danger police officers face. “There was nothing being put up for her in remembrance for what she’s done,” Smith said. “You don a uniform to come out...
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

Feds Charge Jamel Danzy With Buying Gun Used In Fatal Shooting Of Chicago Police Officer

CHICAGO (CBS) — Jamel Danzy of Hammond, Indiana has been hit with federal charges, accused of buying the gun that was used in the weekend shooting of two Chicago police officers. Danzy, 29 is the alleged “straw purchaser” of the weapon that was used to fatally shoot officer Ella French and seriously wound her partner, who had pulled over a car in West Englewood on Saturday night. Prosecutors say Danzy bought the gun in March from a gun dealer in Hammond and then gave it to an Illinois resident who had a criminal record and could not legally purchase a weapon. Danzy...
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

5 Hurt When Car Crashes Into Chicago Police Squad Car

CHICAGO (CBS) — A car blew through a stop sign and slammed into the side of a Chicago police car early Saturday morning. It happened just after midnight in the 2200 block of West 21st Place. Two officers in the squad car were hospitalized but stable. The three people in the other car, a Chrysler 300 that was traveling south on Leavitt, were also hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. The 30-year-old driver, who police say ran the stop sign, was arrested. Charges were pending Saturday morning.
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

Chicago Police Dispatcher Keith Thornton, Praised For Handling Of Shooting That Killed Officer Ella French, Asks People To Show Support To Officers

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago Police 911 dispatcher posted reflections on Facebook Monday after he was praised widely on social media for his handling of the shooting that killed Officer Ella French and critically injured her partner over the weekend. Numerous tweets lauded dispatcher Keith Thornton for his handling of the shooting Saturday night on the cusp of West Englewood and Chicago Lawn. One Twitter user wrote that Thornton “took control of the situation instructed CPD Officers to perform CPR,” and also set the perimeters to help catch the suspects and called for outside help. This is the 911 Didpatcher who took...
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

City In Mourning, Third Suspect In Custody After Shooting That Left Chicago Police Officer Ella French Dead, Second Officer Critically Injured

By Steven Graves, Jackie Kostek CHICAGO (CBS) — Mayor Lori Lightfoot declared a day of mourning Sunday as police held and questioned three suspects in a shooting on the cusp of West Englewood and Chicago Lawn that left one Chicago police officer dead and another critically wounded. “Depsite the shock, grief pain and sorrow we feel this morning, our brothers and sisters in blue put the uniform on each and every day. They go to work risking everything to serve the people of Chicago,” Chicago Police Department Supt. David Brown said. “They’re willing to sacrifice their lives to save the lives of...
Cook County, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

4 Wounded, 3 Critically, In Near West Side Shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — Four people were wounded, three of them critically, in a shooting Saturday night on the Near West Side. Police said four men were on the street in the 200 block of South Maplewood Avenue around 7:10 p.m., when a vehicle pulled up, and someone inside started shooting. All four men were wounded, and taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County: A 23-year-old man was shot in the back and side, and was in critical condition; A 27-year-old man was shot in the hand and leg, and was in critical condition; A 28-year-old man was shot in the back and leg, and was in critical condition A 20-year-old man was shot in the ankle, and was in good condition. No one was in custody Saturday night. Area 4 detectives were investigating.
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

One Killed, Six Others Injured In Shootout At Auburn Gresham Bar

CHICAGO (CBS) — One man was killed and six others were hurt in a mass shooting at a bar in Auburn Gresham early Sunday morning, about 1.5 miles away from another mass shooting. Chicago police say two men got into an argument around 2 a.m. in the 1800 block of West 87th Street when one of them pulled out a gun and opened fire. A 37-year-old man was killed, and five others were hurt in the ensuing shootout. The original shooter, a 24-year-old man, was shot eight times, but it is not clear who fired on him. Police say he is in critical condition. Area Two detectives are investigating.
Joliet, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

Man Killed In Motorcycle Crash In Joliet

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 51-year-old man died early Friday morning after crashing his motorcycle into a guardrail in southwest suburban Joliet. Joliet Police said, around 3:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a crash on South Chicago Street near Interstate 80. A 51-year-old man from Rockdale had been riding a motorcycle north on Chicago Street, when he hit a guardrail near Interstate 80, and was thrown from the bike. The man, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

Man Fatally Shot In On South Michigan Avenue In South Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and killed in Chicago’s South Loop early Sunday morning. Police say the 24-year-old man was outside in the 2200 block of South Michigan Avenue just before 2 a.m. when he was shot. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he died. No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

Two Boys, 12 and 14, Shot In Albany Park; One In Critical Condition

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two boys were shot late Friday night while in a car in Albany Park, and one is in critical condition. Chicago police say at 11:40 p.m. in the 3000 block of West Lawrence someone in an SUV opened fire on the car the boys were in. The boys were in the back seat. They were both taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center. The 12-year-old was shot in the leg and was stabilized. The 14-year-old was shot in the back of the neck and was in critical condition. No one is in custody. Area Five detectives are investigating.
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

1 Dead, 1 Injured After Dan Ryan Shooting During Friday Rush Hour

CHICAGO (CBS) — A deadly shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway during the evening rush left one man dead and another hospitalized Friday afternoon. The two were in a Mercedes near 33rd Street when shots were fired just before 7 p.m. The 29-year-old driver made it to Mery Hospital and called police. A 29-year-old passenger died of his injuries. He has been identified as 29-year-old Bernard Stratton of Chicago. Illinois State Police are investigating.
Joliet, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

Joliet Man Drowns While Trying To Save Girl Swimming In Fox Lake

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Joliet man drowned Friday in unincorporated Antioch after attempting to save a girl who was having trouble swimming in the Fox Lake, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. The man and his girlfriend and her three daughters rented a boat and anchored in the area of Columbia Bay. The three girls were swimming when one of them began having trouble, and the man jumped in to help her. He went under the water and did not resurface. He was located submerged about 15 minutes later, police said. Around 3:40 p.m. Lake County Sheriff’s Marine Unit deputies were dispatched to the area and found that the 43-year-old man had been pulled from the lake by a passing boater and driven to a marina in the 38700 block of North Broadway Drive in unincorporated Antioch. The man was taken to Northwestern McHenry Hospital where he later died. The incident appears to be an accident, but Lake County Sheriff’s Detectives are investigating.
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

4-Year-Old, 19-Year-Old Shot During Funeral On West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 4-year-old and a 19-year-old are hospitalized after they were shot Friday evening on Chicago’s West Side. According to police, the two were near a sidewalk in the 4000 block of W. Washington around 7:15 p.m. when they were shot from an unknown direction. Family was gathered for a funeral in West Garfield Park. The 19-year-old man, who was the intended target, was struck in the abdomen and buttocks and taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center in critical condition. The 4-year-old girl was struck in the foot and transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition. No one is in custody.

Comments / 2

Community Policy