6-Year-Old Girl Killed In Rollover Crash In Gardner

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 6-year-old girl was killed in a crash Saturday afternoon in southwest suburban Gardner.

Grundy County officials said the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Illinois Route 53 and Historic U.S. Route 66.

The girl’s mother was headed north on Route 66, when she approached the stop sign at Route 53, and lost control of the car, which rolled over several times before coming to a stop in a field next to the Gardner American Legion post.

The girl, identified as 6-year-old Ryliegh WIlliams, was thrown from the car. She was taken to Morris Hospital, where she was pronounced dead from multiple blunt force injuries.

The crash is under investigation by the Grundy County Sheriff and Grundy County Coroner.