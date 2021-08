The Jacksonville Jaguars are giving Tim Tebow a shot to prove he can contribute in 2021. They should be pleased with the progress the former first-round pick has made so far. After giving baseball a try, Tim Tebow signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier this year. His relationship with head coach Urban Meyer surely helped him land the opportunity but he’s making the most out of it. He’s currently trying to convince the Jags he deserves a spot on their 53-man roster. It won’t be easy though, as he’s been out of the NFL for years and has is currently 33.