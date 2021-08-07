Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Ninja Reveals Thoughts on State of Fortnite (Exclusive)

By Logan Moore
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough he might not play the game now as much as he used to, Twitch star Tyler "Ninja" Blevins is still one of the most popular Fortnite players on the planet. When Epic Games' battle royale shooter was first rising to prominence back in 2017, Ninja was one of the major streaming stars that grew in popularity with it. Despite now spending his time streaming many other games, Ninja still has many thoughts on the current state of Fortnite and believes that this current season of the game has been able to find a good balance.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Fisher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epic Games#Game Mechanics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitch
Related
Video GamesComicBook

PS4 Players Surprised With Brand New Stealth Release

A new PS4 game has been stealth released, courtesy of developer Moon Whale Studio and Publisher Gammera Nest. More specifically, over on the PlayStation Store, PS4 users can currently download Ion Driver, a WipeOut-inspired racing game, for just $5. For those that have never heard of this game, it's probably...
altchar.com

Xbox might be getting Dragon-themed MMO exclusive

We've heard about a partnership between Hitman developer IO Interactive and Microsoft a while back. The rumour has it that IO Interactive are working on a brand new game that would be published by Xbox Games Publishing, meaning that it would be an exclusive for the platform. We also know...
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s New Original Horror Movie Is Dominating Today

One recurring theme of Netflix’s 2021 so far has been foreign-language original movies from all over the world making a serious dent on the global most-watched list, which is a sign of the platform’s unstoppable international expansion and desire for fresh content from as many countries as possible. Since the...
Video GamesComicBook

Fortnite Leak Reveals a Feature That Could Be a Game-Changer

A new Fortnite Season 7 leak has revealed a feature that could be a game-changer. Last month, prominent Fortnite leaker HypeX leaked that "rideable wildlife" was coming to the game either during Season 7 or Season 8. So far, this hasn't happened, but there's still plenty of time for this to change. Since then, HypeX has leaked a new feature, which, if related to this previous leaked feature, could be a game-changer.
Video GamesNME

The Rift Tour is the next big in-game event for ‘Fortnite’

Epic Games has announced Fortnite‘s next big event, The Rift Tour, an in-game musical experience coming next month. Starting from August 6 through to August 8, players will be able to play Fortnite for “an experience like no other, filled with magical new realities and a record-breaking superstar”. “Fortnite is...
TennisForbes

PS Plus August 2021 Free Games Leaked Ahead Of Reveal

Well it’s almost that time of the month again: In just a few days Sony will reveal the free PS Plus titles for August. There’s just one problem. Sony already leaked all three freebies on the company’s website, so we have a pretty good idea what to expect. Don’t forget...
Video Gamesestnn.com

Fortnite Crew Welcomes "Summer Skye" As August Exclusive

The next addition to Fortnite’s monthly subscription has been revealed. Epic Games officially introduced “Summer Skye” as the latest exclusive Fortnite Crew set. The popular Battle Royale’s first-ever monthly subscription service began late last year, and each passing month featured a limited-time cosmetic set for players to enjoy. Crew subscribers have seen everything from original concepts to superheroes and supervillains such as Loki and Green Arrow.
MoviesETOnline.com

'Luca' Alternate Opening Reveals How Sea Monsters Keep Their Big Secret (Exclusive)

Disney's Luca is a (literal) fish-out-of-water story about a curious young sea monster who must disguise himself to spend his summer in a human town on the Italian Riviera. But one version of the movie began by introducing an entire island of sea monsters living in secrecy, as revealed in an alternate opening debuting exclusively on ET.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Respawn Entertainment is Working on a New Single Player Game

Apex Legends and Titanfall developer Respawn Entertainment is working on a new single player game, the studio announced this week. The news that Respawn Entertainment is working on a new single player game comes from Respawn creative director Mohammad Alavi, who announced they’re hiring several new staff for the game.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Amazon’s MMO New World overtakes Warzone on Twitch

Amazon’s new Massively Multiplayer Online game New World seems to getting off to a good start as it was able to rack up more than half a million viewers, easily beating out Warzone and other top games or categories. New World is the latest game from Amazon Games Studio and...
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Apex Legends fan creating Olympus in Minecraft with stunning accuracy

An Apex Legends fan is currently in the middle of a Minecraft project that involves recreating the entire Olympus map, down to every little detail. The Apex Legends community is incredibly passionate about the game and is constantly finding new and creative ways to celebrate their favorite title. Whether it’s...
Video GamesPolygon

Space Jam: A New Legacy runs on video game logic, in every way

Space Jam: A New Legacy is all about games. That’s not surprising, since it stars LeBron James saving the world with basketball and is a sequel to a film about Michael Jordan also saving the world through the powers of basketball. As far as that goes, both films are vaguely similar: some bad guys appear, and they want to take over the world. A basketball star has to recruit and align themselves emotionally with the cartoon cast of the Looney Tunes and convince them to play basketball. In New Legacy, the basketball game is no longer just the fundamentals. Instead, it restages everything within a basketball video game, changing the rules and using video games themselves to bring some important parts of contemporary video games into the film.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Call of Duty: Warzone streamer allegedly cheats during a Twitch event and gets banned

A Call of Duty: Warzone streamer has been banned from Twitch after allegedly using hacks during a live tournament event. The Twitch Rivals event earlier this week invited challengers across Europe to compete in custom lobbies, and get into the running for major cash prizes. Unfortunately, as you can see in the video shared below by eSports streamer Jake Lucky, it also seems to have admitted some less-scrupulous participants.
Video GamesCollider

'Dead Space' Remake Will Not Revive the Game's Scariest Feature: Microtransactions

Announced at EA Play Live 2021, EA Motive's remake of the 2008 game Dead Space has gotten fans of the horror series excited to pick up their plasma cutter and brave the halls of the Ishimura all over again. Thanks to a recent interview, there is another reason to be excited as the controversial microtransaction feature from Dead Space 3 will not be making a return.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Ninja’s Twitch viewership drops by 50% as he continues to shirk Fortnite

Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins’s viewership is at an all-time low as the once superstar streamer continues to stream everything but Fortnite. Not too long ago, Ninja was the biggest streamer on Twitch and was the poster boy for all gaming streamers. At his peak, he was playing Fortnite with Drake and sporting the highest subscriber count on all of Twitch at 250,000 subs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy