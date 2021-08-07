D-backs Preview #112: 8/6 @ Padres

Yes, as the above should make clear, today’s game is being nationally broadcast and so can be found on Fox Sports 1. This is you being told. If anyone whines in the Gameday Thread about “Where’s the game, it’s not on Bally Sports Arizona,” they can expect an up-close and personal visit from the SnakePit Ban Hammer. You’re either trolling, or that’s what you get for not reading the previews, folks. And if you are reading this, why, thank you! Anyway, it feels as if the team always gets crushed when the whole country gets to see them play. I don’t know if there’s any actual statistical backing to that sentiment, or if we only remember the beat-downs.