NAGS HEAD, N.C. — An unusual fish with human-like teeth was caught off the North Carolina coast.

A sheepshead fish was caught near Nags Head on Monday.

Although it has quite an interesting look with stripes on it, it also has teeth that look almost human. The fish generally has several rows of teeth, including molars to help it eat a steady diet of crab and barnacles.

Officials with the North Carolina Aquariums said that these fish are extremely difficult to catch.

The fish is not listed as endangered or vulnerable with the World Conservation Union.

