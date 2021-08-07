Cancel
Colorado State

Colorado Lawyers Who Filed ‘Reckless’ 2020 Election Lawsuit Must Pay Rivals’ Fees

By Logan Smith
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 2 days ago
US President Donald Trump walks from Marine One after arriving on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, October 1, 2020, following campaign events in New Jersey. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

DENVER (AP/CBS4) — A federal magistrate on Wednesday levied penalties against two Colorado attorneys for filing a class-action lawsuit that alleged the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump.

The now-dismissed suit relied on baseless conspiracy theories spread by the former president and his supporters. It named elected officials in four swing states, Facebook, the company’s founder Mark Zuckerberg and Denver-based Dominion Voting Systems, whose election machines were at the center of some of the most fevered speculation.

Magistrate Judge N. Reid Nureiter ruled that the two attorneys who filed the lawsuit must pay the legal fees of the defendants.

“The lawsuit put into or repeated into the public record highly inflammatory and damaging allegations that could have put individuals’ safety in danger,” Nureiter wrote, noting the Jan. 6 insurrection was spurred by the lies it repeated, as were threats against election and Dominion officials. “Doing so without a valid legal basis or serious independent personal investigation into the facts was the height of recklessness.”

There are few recourses against false lawsuits other than penalizing lawyers for filing them. Repeated audits and recounts found no significant fraud in the presidential election. Even Trump’s own administration said the election was clean.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ev3KU_0bL5GtN400

US President Donald Trump walks from Marine One after arriving on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, October 1, 2020, following campaign events in New Jersey. (credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

That did not stop Trump and his allies from filing dozens of suits and continuing to insist the contest was stolen from him, a lie that inspired the crowds that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. In the end, Trump and his allies lost more than 50 of the election lawsuits .

The lawyers in the Colorado case, Gary D. Fielder and Ernest J. Walker, were not connected with other Trump lawyers — including Sidney Powell, who is one of multiple Trump-backing attorneys who face possible sanctions for an unsuccessful lawsuit challenging the election results in Michigan.

Fielder and Walker said during a court hearing last month that they were trying to protect democracy.

CBS4 found a disciplinary action taken by the Colorado Supreme Court against Fielder in December 2019. It found fault in Fielder’s billing practices with one client. Fielder was suspended for 366 days and given two year probation term.

It is not clear whether last week’s ruling affects Fielder’s probation. An inquiry has been filed, and this story will be updated with any response.

(© Copyright 20 2 1 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Presidential Electiontennesseestar.com

Commentary: The 2020 Election is Harming the Legal Profession

The Hill reports that a Colorado federal magistrate judge, N. Reid Neureiter, “sanctioned lawyers who challenged the 2020 presidential election results, calling their election claims ‘fantastical.’” “Plaintiffs’ counsel shall jointly and severally pay the moving Defendants’ reasonable attorneys [fees]”—which is very likely to be many thousands of dollars. This ruling comes while a federal district judge in Michigan, Linda Parker, considers imposing sanctions on attorneys Sidney Powell and Lin Wood, both of whom raised questions about the propriety of the 2020 presidential election.
Congress & CourtsCourthouse News Service

GOP congressman asks for immunity in Capitol riot lawsuit

WASHINGTON (CN) — U.S. Representative Mo Brooks has asked a federal judge to grant him immunity from a lawsuit claiming he helped to incite the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. “This court must resolve whether it will render a decision based on fiction or fact supported by evidence,”...
Congress & Courtsuniversalhub.com

Losing Senate candidate who once dreamed of collecting hundreds of millions from state officials in election lawsuit now faces tens of thousands in fines for disobeying court rules

A federal judge today formally dismissed most of repeat Senate loser Shiva Ayyadurai's increasingly conspiracy-drenched lawsuit against state elections officials and a national association of election officers, but kept alive what the judge considers the most interesting legal question of the suit: Whether Twitter colluded with those officials to permanently ban him from the platform, in possible violation of his First Amendment rights.
Colorado Statestarvedrock.media

Michigan leaders applaud Colorado election lawsuit sanctions

(The Center Square) – Michigan’s top three leaders applauded a federal judge who sanctioned the attorneys responsible for filing lawsuits over the 2020 presidential election. Attorney General Dana Nessel, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson welcomed a Wednesday order granting sanctions from United States Magistrate Judge N....
Denver, COPosted by
The Associated Press

Colorado Electoral College reps try to revive lawsuit

DENVER (AP) — Colorado electors want a federal appeals court to overturn a judge’s dismissal of their lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of state law requiring electors to back the winner of the state’s popular vote. The appeals panel heard arguments on Thursday in Denver. It is not clear when they...
Presidential Electionwashingtonnewsday.com

Two lawyers have been ordered to pay legal fees for Dominion Voting Systems, while others are involved in an election lawsuit.

Two lawyers have been ordered to pay legal fees for Dominion Voting Systems, while others are involved in an election lawsuit. According to the Associated Press, a judge has ordered two Colorado lawyers to pay legal expenses to Dominion Voting Systems, Facebook, and others mentioned in their class-action complaint alleging that the 2020 presidential election was rigged against former President Donald Trump.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge sanctions lawyers who challenged 2020 election results, calls claims 'fantastical'

A federal judge in Colorado sanctioned lawyers who challenged the 2020 presidential election results, calling their election claims “fantastical.”. U.S. Magistrate Judge N. Reid Neureiter issued an opinion Wednesday sanctioning Ernest Walker and Gary Fielder over the lawsuit, which the judge said is “the stuff of which violent insurrections are made.”
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

A legal reckoning may be coming for the lawyers who helped Trump push election lies

"There’s a duty that counsel has that when you’re submitting a sworn statement . . . that you have reviewed it, that you had done some minimal due diligence.” You might expect to hear that statement in a first-year law school class. Instead, it was made by a federal court judge in Michigan during an extraordinary court session that underscored the irresponsibility of lawyers who sought to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Unlike for former president Donald Trump and other politicians who lie with seeming impunity, there may be real consequences for the lawyers who helped him peddle his spurious claims about election fraud.
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

‘A propaganda tool’ for Trump: A second federal judge castigates attorneys who filed a lawsuit challenging the 2020 results

Just before Christmas, two Colorado lawyers filed a federal lawsuit on behalf of 160 million American voters, alleging a vast conspiracy to steal the 2020 presidential election by the voting equipment manufacturer Dominion Voting Systems, Facebook, its founder Mark Zuckerberg, his wife Priscilla Chan and elected officials in four states — and asking for $160 billion in damages.

