Lemming analogy when your position is everyone should immediately be vaccinated no questions asked. Which group is being asked to be lemmings again? No one has anything figured out, included people like you. If people want the vaccine they should absolutely get it. But if someone dares question any aspect of the vaccine they shouldn’t immediately be labeled as some sort of ignorant science denier. Taking the I’m the smartest person in the room approach is not going to influence anyone’s way of thinking.