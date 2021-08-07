Strawman argument says what? All vaccines in the history of ever work even

With the delta variant proving to be the most infectious yet, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the state of California, and other states, cities and counties have called on Americans to once again routinely wear masks indoors. With new infections more than quintupling over the past three months, it appears that both the CDC's May recommendation that mask edicts be dropped and state decisions to end most pandemic restrictions were premature. Yes, COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations are still far lower than what was seen in the first 11 months of this pandemic. But the U.S. is still in the middle of it.