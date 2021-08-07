Cancel
Didn't expect that. I ordered a pair of ON Cloudstratus shoes from High...

By Alan11 Joined:
sportswar.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCountry Outfitters out of Atlanta. They arrived today and everything was fine. There was a High Country post card with a personalized note thanking me for the order and to enjoy my shoes. Pretty cool.

virginiatech.sportswar.com

