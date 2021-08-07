Englewood hosts opening ceremonies for Little League Challenger Field
ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Englewood held an opening ceremony for The Englewood Little League Challenger Field on Saturday. The new field is at Centennial Park, and has been retro-fitted with artificial turf to accommodate people who have disabilities, ensuring they can enjoy America’s favorite pastime. The Little League Challenger Program works to help kids with physical and intellectual challenges play ball.www.wdtn.com
