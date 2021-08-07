Jimmy Page :)

The music industry and the world at large lost a big name just recently as Dusty Hill of ZZ Top passed away in his sleep. The 72-year-old bassist for the band led what many would call an extraordinary life and along with the band had legions of fans that upon hearing his death took to the internet to share memories and condolences with anyone who would listen. It’s not as easy for many to accept his passing, but being in his 70s it can be said that he had a long, full life. ZZ Top has been a mainstay of the music industry for so long that some folks have simply assumed they would be there for the foreseeable future, but as the band members have been getting older it’s been easier and easier to see that that they’re not going to be around forever, and sadly this proves it. That might sound a bit crude or crass, but the fact is that none of us get to stick around forever, and while Dusty Hill and the rest of the band have been rocking for a long time, the passage of years hasn’t always been as kind to them as one might think.