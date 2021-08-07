3o4 conspiracy peeps: ...what do you see(s), here❓

I love what I do. For most of my career, I’ve been driven by pure passion. When I built my first business, iParenting, I was a journalist whose personal thirst for information and inspiration about pregnancy and parenting fueled the enormous energy required to start and grow a business. Back then, I didn’t always have the answers, but I put my whole heart and soul into building a destination that would help other parents like me. I worked around the clock, building a business while growing a family. Yet I loved what I was doing so much that it never felt like “work.”
