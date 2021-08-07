Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

3o4 conspiracy peeps: ...what do you see(s), here❓

By bourbonstreet Joined:
sportswar.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrow T. Robot riffing on Boggy Creek II's lovable recluse Crenshaw. ** -- KCHokie2 08/06/2021 11:46PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.

virginiatech.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peeps
Related
sportswar.com

Really don't understand what you're trying to say at this point.

It's a funny a mix up but there is zero reason to change the name. People are just disagreeing with you that they should change the name. It would be pretty outrageous to change the name so maybe that's where their perceived "outrage" is coming from?. Edit: I saw your...
Inc.com

Forget the To-Do List. Here's What You Should Create Instead

Are you living your life based on a to-do list? Do you struggle with getting it all done? Do you keep adding more and more to your list, but never make any real progress? You are not alone. Most business owners have a to-do list that never seems to get any smaller. And we wonder why we aren't able to scale our businesses like we want to. We are being pulled in too many directions at once.
Career Development & AdvicePosted by
30Seconds

Editor’s Letter: When You Love What You Do, You’ll Never “Work” a Day In Your Life (Plus What’s Trending On 30Seconds This Week)

I love what I do. For most of my career, I’ve been driven by pure passion. When I built my first business, iParenting, I was a journalist whose personal thirst for information and inspiration about pregnancy and parenting fueled the enormous energy required to start and grow a business. Back then, I didn’t always have the answers, but I put my whole heart and soul into building a destination that would help other parents like me. I worked around the clock, building a business while growing a family. Yet I loved what I was doing so much that it never felt like “work.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy