Montana State

Montana families continue to face a preschool desert

By Alex Sakariassen Montana Free Press
Bozeman Daily Chronicle
 2 days ago

A little more than three months ago, Sen. Shannon O'Brien, D-Missoula, made the latest legislative pitch for publicly funded preschool in Montana. Echoing a pair of early childhood education advocates who testified earlier in the session, she noted on the Senate floor that the state is one of only six that doesn't offer such an option. Her proposed solution, hashed out by lawmakers between the 2019 and 2021 sessions, was to give school districts the option — and, if they chose, the funding — to establish free pre-K programs for students ages 3 to 5.

