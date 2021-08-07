image6.PNG

The Senate is poised to pass a roughly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill on Tuesday, capping off a lengthy, days-long debate. Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), wrapping up the chamber's work for the day, said they had "come to an agreement" and that the Senate will vote on passing the bill at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.
NEW YORK, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Britain's Prince Andrew was sued on Monday for having allegedly on three occasions sexually abused a woman who has claimed she was trafficked for sex by the late financier Jeffrey Epstein. In a civil complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan, Virginia...
KABUL, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The United States said it was up to Afghan security forces to defend the country after Taliban militants captured a sixth provincial capital on Monday, along with border towns and trade routes. President Joe Biden has said the U.S. military mission in Afghanistan will end...
A federal judge in Florida issued an order Sunday allowing Norwegian Cruise Line to require passengers to prove they've been inoculated against Covid-19, despite a state ban that prohibits companies from adopting such measures. U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams of the state's southern district ruled that the cruise line would...
The newest climate report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) says that climate change is "unequivocally" caused by humans and warns that global temperatures are expected to reach a significant warming milestone in the next 20 years. The planet is expected to reach average temperatures that are 1.5...
Job openings rose to a record high in June for a third straight month as layoffs remained at historic lows, according to data released Monday by the Labor Department. On the final business day of June, there were 10.1 million open jobs in the U.S. after 6.7 million hires that month. The quit rate — the ratio of voluntary departures to total employment in June — rose to a near-record 2.7 percent while the layoffs rate held at 0.9 percent.
Time's Up chairwoman Roberta Kaplan resigned Monday after a report from the New York attorney general said she had counseled Gov. Andrew Cuomo when a former adviser accused him of sexual harassment last year. The organization, which fights for gender equality and advocates on behalf of sexual abuse survivors, announced...
Melissa DeRosa resigned Sunday as the top aide to embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, less than a week after state investigators said he allegedly sexually harassed 11 women and she was part of the “retaliation” against one of his accusers. As secretary to the governor, DeRosa was the most...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Robert Durst took the stand at his California murder trial Monday and immediately denied killing his best friend. “Did you kill Susan Berman?” Durst’s attorney Dick DeGuerin said to open the testimony of the 78-year-old New York real estate heir. “No,” Durst answered. “Do you know...
Comments / 0