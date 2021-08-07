Special Weather Statement issued for Lamar, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 09:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lamar; Monroe A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHWESTERN BIBB, SOUTHERN MONROE, NORTHERN CRAWFORD AND SOUTHEASTERN LAMAR COUNTIES THROUGH 730 PM EDT At 704 PM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was over Brent, or near Forsyth...moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind...pea sized hail and frequent cloud to ground lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Some locations in the path of this storm include Forsyth, Russellville, Brent, Bolingbroke and Collier. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25IN MAX WIND GUST...40MPH