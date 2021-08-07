Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Finney, Gray by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 18:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-07 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Finney; Gray The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Finney County in southwestern Kansas Northwestern Gray County in southwestern Kansas * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 604 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Garden City, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Finney and northwestern Gray Counties. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH