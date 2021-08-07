Cancel
Northampton County, VA

Flood Advisory issued for Northampton by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-07 16:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Northampton The National Weather Service in Wakefield has extended the * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Somerset County in southeastern Maryland Northampton County in eastern Virginia Accomack County in southeastern Virginia * Until 815 PM EDT. * At 703 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Exmore, Cape Charles, Onancock, Parksley, Tangier, Onley, Nassawadox, Cheriton, Willis Wharf, Lawsonia, Bay View, Accomac, Melfa, Bloxom, Eastville, Saxis, Wachapreague, Painter, Hallwood and Keller. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

