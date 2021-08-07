Cancel
Hancock County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Hancock by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-07 09:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hancock A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SOUTHWESTERN WARREN, EASTERN HANCOCK, WESTERN GLASCOCK AND SOUTHWESTERN TALIAFERRO COUNTIES THROUGH 730 PM EDT At 705 PM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was near Springfield, or near Sparta...moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind...pea sized hail and frequent cloud to ground lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Some locations in the path of this storm include Sparta, Springfield, Powelton, Shoulderbone, Culverton, Mayfield and Shoals. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25IN MAX WIND GUST...40MPH

