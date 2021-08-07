Cancel
Texas County, OK

Special Weather Statement issued for Texas by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-07 21:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-08 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Texas Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Texas, northern Hutchinson, Hansford, northwestern Roberts and southwestern Ochiltree Counties through MIDNIGHT CDT At 1124 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 4 miles west of Goodwell to near Gruver to Pringle. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of up to 55 mph and up to nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Spearman, Stinnett, Goodwell, Gruver, Texhoma, Hardesty, Morse, Waka and Pringle. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

