Special Weather Statement issued for Polk, York by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 18:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-07 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Polk; York A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern York and Polk Counties through 630 PM CDT At 603 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Benedict, or 12 miles north of York, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Stromsburg around 615 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Osceola and Shelby. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH