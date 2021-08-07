Cancel
Sheridan County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Sheridan, Thomas by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-07 18:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-07 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Sheridan; Thomas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN THOMAS AND SOUTHWESTERN SHERIDAN COUNTIES At 604 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles northeast of Oakley, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Emergency management in Oakley. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Menlo, Angelus, Halford and Seguin. This includes Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 66 and 75. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH

Chickasaw County, IAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Chickasaw, Floyd by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 04:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Chickasaw; Floyd FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN FLOYD AND SOUTHWESTERN CHICKASAW COUNTIES At 442 AM CDT, radar showed thunderstorms had ended across the warned area and river gauges showed water levels receding. However, flash flooding is likely ongoing in some areas following 3 to 8 inches of rainfall earlier. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Public reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Charles City, New Hampton, Nashua, Marble Rock, Ionia, Chickasaw, Bassett, Bunns Woods County Park, Howards Wood Recreational Area, Midway, Carrville, River Ranch Campground, Bradford, County Roads B 60 And T 64, Powersville, Highway 18 And County V 18, Twin Ponds Park, Oakwood, New Hampton Airport and Highway 14 And County Road B 60. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Grainger County, TNweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grainger, Knox, Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 18:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Grainger; Knox; Union The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Knox County in east Tennessee Southwestern Union County in east Tennessee Southwestern Grainger County in east Tennessee * Until 845 PM EDT. * At 754 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles east of Clinton, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Knoxville, Plainview, Halls, Blaine, House Mountain State Park, Maloneyville, Mascot and Paulette. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 in Tennessee between mile markers 392 and 404. Interstate 75 in Tennessee between mile markers 112 and 117. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
La Paz County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for La Paz by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-08 20:21:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-08 23:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: La Paz THE ARROYO AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 945 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN LA PAZ COUNTY Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Arroyo and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Coconino County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 16:33:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-09 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Coconino A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM MST FOR COCONINO COUNTY At 433 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles east of Mormon Lake, or 23 miles southeast of Flagstaff, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of Coconino County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Jackson County, TNweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jackson, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 18:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jackson; Smith THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL SMITH AND SOUTHWESTERN JACKSON COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 645 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Edwards County, ILweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Edwards, Wabash by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 06:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Edwards; Wabash FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR EDWARDS AND WABASH COUNTIES At 645 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated showers and thunderstorms producing heavy rain over southern Edwards and most of Wabash county. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Mount Carmel, Albion, Grayville, Lancaster, West Salem, Allendale, Bellmont, Bone Gap, Keensburg and Browns. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
San Bernardino County, CAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for San Bernardino by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 15:49:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-09 17:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: San Bernardino FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY At 349 PM PDT, CHP has reported areas of severe flooding particularly on highway 62 near mile marker 42 east of Twentynine Palms. Additional flooding is ongoing along low water crossings on Amboy Road. Continue to heed road closures and avoid areas of water drainage and low water crossings. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Twentynine Palms and Twentynine Palms Airport. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-08 18:14:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-08 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cochise The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona * Until 700 PM MST. * At 614 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southeast of Tombstone moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts, quarter size hail and patchy blowing dust. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Tombstone. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Chickasaw County, IAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Chickasaw, Floyd by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 04:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Chickasaw; Floyd FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN FLOYD AND SOUTHWESTERN CHICKASAW COUNTIES At 442 AM CDT, radar showed thunderstorms had ended across the warned area and river gauges showed water levels receding. However, flash flooding is likely ongoing in some areas following 3 to 8 inches of rainfall earlier. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Public reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Charles City, New Hampton, Nashua, Marble Rock, Ionia, Chickasaw, Bassett, Bunns Woods County Park, Howards Wood Recreational Area, Midway, Carrville, River Ranch Campground, Bradford, County Roads B 60 And T 64, Powersville, Highway 18 And County V 18, Twin Ponds Park, Oakwood, New Hampton Airport and Highway 14 And County Road B 60. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
EnvironmentNBC Washington

Flash Flood Warnings in Effect as Severe Storms Move In

A flash flood warning is in effect for D.C. and parts of Maryland as severe weather moves in Monday evening. Montgomery and Prince George's counties are also under the flash flood warning until 9:45 p.m. A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for D.C. as well as Prince George's and...
Hendry County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hendry by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-08 20:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-08 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Funnel clouds occasionally touch down and produce tornadoes or waterspouts. Move indoors and stay away from windows. Target Area: Hendry A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Hendry County through 1000 PM EDT At 929 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm capable of producing a funnel cloud over Montura. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Funnel clouds and winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Funnel clouds occasionally touch down and produce tornadoes or waterspouts. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Montura and Devils Garden. FUNNEL CLOUD...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Dundy County, NEweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dundy, Hitchcock by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 17:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dundy; Hitchcock The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Hitchcock County in southwestern Nebraska Southeastern Dundy County in southwestern Nebraska * Until 545 PM MDT/645 PM CDT/. * At 459 PM MDT/559 PM CDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles north of Benkelman, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Hitchcock and southeastern Dundy Counties, including the following locations... Max. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Riverside County, CAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Riverside by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 15:49:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-09 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Riverside The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flood Advisory for Riverside County in southern California * Until 815 PM PDT. * At 506 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Desert Center, Highway 177, Kaiser Road, and Eagle Mtn.
Dupage County, ILweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for DuPage by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 17:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: DuPage A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN DUPAGE COUNTY At 706 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Itasca, or over Addison, moving east at 20 mph. Additional areas of rotation exist just south of Hanover Park. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Bartlett, Carol Stream, Hanover Park, Addison, Glendale Heights, St. Charles, West Chicago, Roselle, Bloomingdale, Itasca, Wayne and Medinah. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
Mccurtain County, OKweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for McCurtain by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: McCurtain HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Heat index values up to 108 expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, south central and southwest Arkansas and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Bureau County, ILweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bureau by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 16:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bureau THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN BUREAU COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 645 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for north central Illinois. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service the Quad Cities.
Dupage County, ILweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for DuPage by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 19:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: DuPage A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN DUPAGE COUNTY At 706 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Itasca, or over Addison, moving east at 20 mph. Additional areas of rotation exist just south of Hanover Park. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Bartlett, Carol Stream, Hanover Park, Addison, Glendale Heights, St. Charles, West Chicago, Roselle, Bloomingdale, Itasca, Wayne and Medinah. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
Dupage County, ILweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for DuPage by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 18:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: DuPage A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN DUPAGE COUNTY At 641 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Bartlett, moving east at 25 mph. Weather spotters have reported a rotating wall cloud with this storm which could produce a tornado at any time. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Carol Stream, Hanover Park, Bloomingdale, Winfield, Glendale Heights, Wheaton, Glen Ellyn, Roselle, Addison, Itasca and Lombard. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
Bureau County, ILweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Bureau by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 18:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. This storm has a history of producing tornadoes. Seek shelter now! Target Area: Bureau A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN BUREAU COUNTY At 631 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near La Moille, or near Mendota, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Bureau County, including the following locations Ohio, Arlington and Van Orin. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
Bureau County, ILweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bureau by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 16:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. This storm has a history of producing tornadoes. Seek shelter now! Target Area: Bureau A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN BUREAU COUNTY At 631 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near La Moille, or near Mendota, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Bureau County, including the following locations Ohio, Arlington and Van Orin. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

