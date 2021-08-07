Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Sheridan, Thomas by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-07 18:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-07 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Sheridan; Thomas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN THOMAS AND SOUTHWESTERN SHERIDAN COUNTIES At 604 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles northeast of Oakley, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Emergency management in Oakley. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Menlo, Angelus, Halford and Seguin. This includes Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 66 and 75. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPHalerts.weather.gov
