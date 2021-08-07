Cancel
Sheridan County, KS

Severe Weather Statement issued for Sheridan, Thomas by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-07 18:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-07 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Sheridan; Thomas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN THOMAS AND SOUTHWESTERN SHERIDAN COUNTIES At 604 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles northeast of Oakley, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Emergency management in Oakley. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Menlo, Angelus, Halford and Seguin. This includes Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 66 and 75. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Sheridan County, WYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-08 11:15:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-08 21:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Sheridan Foothills STRONG COLD FRONT AND ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT SHERIDAN COUNTY THROUGH 930 PM MDT The combination of a strong cold front and isolated thunderstorms will produce a period of strong northwest winds through the late evening. Expect gusts of 50 to 60 mph. Localized visibility reductions due to smoke are also possible. Travel on I-90 through Ranchester and Sheridan will be impacted, so please use caution. Locations impacted include Sheridan, Ranchester, Dayton, Big Horn, Clearmont, Leiter, Arvada, Parkman and Banner.
Grainger County, TNweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grainger, Knox, Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 18:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Grainger; Knox; Union The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Knox County in east Tennessee Southwestern Union County in east Tennessee Southwestern Grainger County in east Tennessee * Until 845 PM EDT. * At 754 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles east of Clinton, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Knoxville, Plainview, Halls, Blaine, House Mountain State Park, Maloneyville, Mascot and Paulette. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 in Tennessee between mile markers 392 and 404. Interstate 75 in Tennessee between mile markers 112 and 117. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Jackson County, TNweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jackson, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 18:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jackson; Smith THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL SMITH AND SOUTHWESTERN JACKSON COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 645 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-08 18:14:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-08 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cochise The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona * Until 700 PM MST. * At 614 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southeast of Tombstone moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts, quarter size hail and patchy blowing dust. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Tombstone. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Coconino County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 16:33:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-09 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Coconino A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM MST FOR COCONINO COUNTY At 433 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles east of Mormon Lake, or 23 miles southeast of Flagstaff, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of Coconino County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Boone County, IAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Boone by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 01:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Boone A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL BOONE COUNTY At 102 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Boone, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Pilot Mound and Fraser. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-08 18:14:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-08 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cochise A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MST FOR WEST CENTRAL COCHISE COUNTY At 622 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over St. David, or 7 miles east of Benson, moving southwest at 25 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Benson and St. David. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-08 21:03:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-08 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Pima The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for East Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona * Until 1100 PM MST. * At 903 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Sahuarita, Green Valley and Arivaca Junction. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Riverside County, CAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Riverside by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 15:49:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-09 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Riverside The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flood Advisory for Riverside County in southern California * Until 815 PM PDT. * At 506 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Desert Center, Highway 177, Kaiser Road, and Eagle Mtn.
Bureau County, ILweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Bureau by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 18:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. This storm has a history of producing tornadoes. Seek shelter now! Target Area: Bureau A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN BUREAU COUNTY At 631 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near La Moille, or near Mendota, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Bureau County, including the following locations Ohio, Arlington and Van Orin. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
Bureau County, ILweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Bureau by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 19:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Bureau A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN BUREAU COUNTY At 701 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near La Moille, or 9 miles southwest of Mendota, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Arlington. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
Pierce County, NDweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pierce by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 18:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pierce THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL PIERCE COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 645 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail is still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for north central North Dakota.
Bureau County, ILweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Bureau by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 18:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Bureau The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Bureau County in north central Illinois * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 650 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near La Moille, or 10 miles northeast of Princeton, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Bureau County, including the following locations Cherry, Zearing and Arlington. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
Environmentweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 19:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-09 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: District of Columbia THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR THE NORTH CENTRAL DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA...SOUTHEASTERN MONTGOMERY AND NORTHWESTERN PRINCE GEORGES COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.
Yavapai County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 15:42:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-09 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding of washes and creeks will occur, some dirt roads will become muddy and impassable. Paved roads and underpasses could become flooded as well. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 645 PM MST. * At 340 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain west of Chino Valley over Mint Wash and Williamson Valley Wash. Between 0.75 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.75 to 1.25 inches are possible. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Williamson Valley. This includes the following streams and drainages Mud Tank Wash, Indian Springs Wash, Mint Wash, Williamson Valley Wash, Hitt Wash, Cooper Wash, Horse Wash, Strickland Wash, Little Chino Valley, Round Valley Wash, Dillon Wash, Graver Wash, Hyde Creek, Butte Wash and Walnut Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Benson County, NDweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Benson, Cavalier, Ramsey, Towner by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 15:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for northeastern North Dakota. Target Area: Benson; Cavalier; Ramsey; Towner A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Benson, southern Towner, southwestern Cavalier and northwestern Ramsey Counties through 730 PM CDT At 655 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Leeds, or 26 miles northwest of Devils Lake, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Churchs Ferry around 700 PM CDT. Maza around 705 PM CDT. Cando around 710 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Starkweather and Calio. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
San Bernardino County, CAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for San Bernardino by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 15:49:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-09 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: San Bernardino FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY The flood Advisory has been replaced by a Flood Warning for the Twentynine Palms area that remains in effect through 545 pm. Please refer to that bulletin for more information.
Benson County, NDweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Benson, Towner by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 15:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for northeastern North Dakota. Target Area: Benson; Towner A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Benson and southwestern Towner Counties through 600 PM CDT At 523 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Silva, or 46 miles west of Devils Lake, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Pleasant Lake around 540 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Knox. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 18:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-09 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: District of Columbia A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT FOR THE EASTERN DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA AND NORTHEASTERN PRINCE GEORGES COUNTIES At 651 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Bowie to Bladensburg, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Bowie, Greenbelt, Largo, Coral Hills, Bladensburg, Fedex Field, Landover, East Riverdale, Kettering, New Carrollton, Walker Mill, Mitchellville, Lake Arbor, Riverdale Park, Cheverly, Seat Pleasant, Woodmore, Carmody Hills-Pepper Mill Village, Lanham-Seabrook and Greater Landover. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Hurricane Local Statement issued for St Croix, St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: St Croix; St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands This product covers Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands **DISTURBANCE NEARING THE LEEWARD ISLANDS** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for all of Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. * STORM INFORMATION: - About 470 miles east-southeast of San Juan PR or about 370 miles east-southeast of Saint Croix VI - 14.7N 60.1W - Storm Intensity 35 mph - Movement West-northwest or 290 degrees at 15 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as the tropical disturbance currently located about 135 miles southeast of Guadeloupe could develop and strengthen into a tropical storm while it moves west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph across the northeastern Caribbean Sea. Thus, tropical storm conditions are likely across the local islands as early as Tuesday afternoon. This disturbance is also expected to bring heavy rains across the islands with the potential for life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides, as well as river flooding, with highest impact expected across portions of eastern and southern Puerto Rico. Deteriorating marine and coastal conditions are expected by Tuesday afternoon and continuing through Wednesday. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: Prepare for dangerous rainfall flooding having possible significant impacts across eastern and southern Puerto Rico. Potential impacts include: - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. Prepare for locally hazardous rainfall flooding having possible limited impacts across the U.S. Virgin Islands. * WIND: Prepare for hazardous wind having possible limited impacts across Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. Potential impacts include: - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * SURGE: Little to no additional impacts are anticipated at this time across Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. * TORNADOES: Little to no additional impacts are anticipated at this time across Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: If you are exceptionally vulnerable to wind or water hazards from tropical systems, consider voluntary evacuation, especially if being officially recommended. Relocate to a predetermined shelter or safe destination. If evacuating away from the area or relocating to a nearby shelter, leave early before weather conditions become hazardous. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: When making safety and preparedness decisions, do not focus on the exact forecast track as there are inherent forecast uncertainties which must be taken into account. If you live in a place particularly vulnerable to flooding, such as near the ocean or a large inland lake, in a low lying or poor drainage area, in a valley or canyon, or near an already swollen river, plan to move to safe shelter on higher ground Closely monitor NOAA Weather Radio or other local news outlets for official storm information. Listen for possible changes to the forecast. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in San Juan PR around 11 PM AST, or sooner if conditions warrant.

