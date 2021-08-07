Semien walk-off HR in 7th, Jays edge Red Sox 1-0 in opener

TORONTO — Marcus Semien hit a walk-off home run to begin the seventh inning and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the skidding Boston Red Sox 1-0 in the opening game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

Each team managed only two hits, and Semien got the biggest of all.

He connected on the first pitch from Matt Barnes for his 26th home run of the season and the first game-ending homer of his career.

The Red Sox have lost eight of nine and have scored five runs or fewer in 14 consecutive games.

Before this game, they put slugger J.D. Martinez on the COVID-19-related injured list.

The Blue Jays improved to 8-1 since returning to Toronto July 30. Starters Nick Pivetta of Boston and Robbie Ray dominated.

