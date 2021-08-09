Cancel
Los Angeles County, CA

L.A. County Reports 8 New Covid-19 Deaths And 3,031 New Positive Cases—Sunday Update

By Matt Grobar
Posted by 
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oYWRt_0bL5EIDx00

SUNDAY: On Sunday, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 8 new deaths and 3,031 new cases from Covid -19. There are also 1,433 current hospitalizations.

The number of deaths and confirmed cases reported today may reflect delays in weekend reporting. But today’s data brings the County to a total of 24,777 deaths and 1,326,361 positive cases.

Covid test results have now been made available to more than 7,500,000 people, with 16% testing positive. Today’s daily test positivity rate is 4.3%.

In the previous day’s statement, Director of Public Health Barbara Ferrer encouraged residents to get vaccinated and celebrated the rising number of teens receiving theirs.

“Today, as I worked with our team at the Obregon Park vaccination clinic, I was encouraged to see so many teens coming in to get vaccinated,” she said. “All these newly vaccinated teens contribute to the safe re-opening of schools and get us closer to community immunity. While recognizing that many not yet vaccinated have concerns about the vaccines, given the overwhelming evidence of the safety and efficacy of the three vaccines used in the United States, and the threat these high rates of transmission present to our recovery, the time is now for everyone eligible to get vaccinated.”

SATURDAY: L.A. County’s Department of Public Health reported 13 new deaths from Covid-19 on Saturday, along with 4,283 new positive cases.

The number of deaths and confirmed cases reported may reflect delays in weekend reporting. But today’s data brings the County to a total of 24,769 deaths and 1,323,345 positive cases.

At time of reporting, 1,383 County residents are hospitalized with Covid-19. 22% of them are in the Intensive Care Unit.

Today’s daily test positivity rate is down slightly from last week, at 4.7%. Covid test results have now been made available to nearly 7,500,000 people, with 16% testing positive.

Three of today’s new deaths were of people over the age of 80. Four individuals who died were between the ages of 65 and 79, while an additional four were between 50 and 64 years of age. Two people who passed away were between the ages of 30 and 49.

Public Health attributed the high number of new cases detected in L.A. County to “continued high rates of transmission,” as well as “significant increases in screening testing” at businesses and schools, which has allowed for “quicker identification” of asymptomatic people infected with the virus.

“With increased testing, our case numbers are likely to rise until we significantly reduce community transmission,” said Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer. “While indoor masking and quarantine and isolation of cases and close contacts are effective strategies for reducing transmission, the quickest way to slow the spread is to increase vaccination coverage.”

Covid vaccines remain available to everyone 12 and older who is living and/or working in Los Angeles County. The County’s mandate requiring all residents to mask up in indoor public spaces, regardless of vaccination status, remains in effect.

Related
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
Deadline

Los Angeles Experiencing “Alarming Increase” In Covid Hospitalizations, With 8% Of Everyone Infected Now Requiring Admission

With the bulk of new Covid-19 infections occurring among the unvaccinated, the pace of Los Angeles County residents being hospitalized due to the virus has begun rising at an equivalent rate of new cases, while the rate of people dying is also creeping higher, according to figures released today. “For the past few weeks I’ve been sharing with you that cases have been increasing at twice or more the rate of hospitalizations,” said Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer. “However, comparing Aug. 4 with July 4, we see cases and hospitalizations rising at similar rates.” During that time period, infections rose by 387%,...
California StatePosted by
Deadline

Covid Infection Rate Among Unvaccinated California Residents 522% Higher Than That Of Those Vaccinated

On July 4, the overall 7-day average of Covid cases per 100,000 was 4.6. Today, that number has risen to 23.2 per 100,000. The 7-day average of cases is considered a good measure of the rate of infection spread. And while the rise from an average of 4.6 per 100,000 to 23.2 per 100,000 is a 400% jump, the data was much, much higher for the unvaccinated. In mid-July, the average case rate among unvaccinated Californians was 20.7 per 100,000 per day and the average case rate among vaccinated Californians was significantly lower at 3.5 per 100,000 per day. Put another...
California StateDeadline

California Covid Cases Make What May Be Biggest One-Day Jump Of Pandemic, Up Nearly 4,000 In 24 Hours Amid Reporting Lags

California reported 14,099 new cases on Friday, the highest one-day total the state has seen since February 1, 2021. That is up from 10,450 new cases reported the day before, and comes amid a general trend of rising cases and quickly rising infection rates. Things get a little murky from there, as the state’s case number reporting on many recent days has included the proviso, “Numbers may not represent true day-over-day change as reporting of test results can be delayed.” See for yourself here. Such was the case with Thursday’s case numbers and for most of the days in the...
Public HealthPosted by
Deadline

WarnerMedia Sets Covid Vaccine Requirement For U.S. Employees; Offices To Reopen Sept. 6 But “No Expectation” For In-Office Work, Per CEO Jason Kilar

WarnerMedia will require its U.S. employees or anyone entering one of its offices to be vaccinated against Covid-19, the company has announced. Along with the vaccine policy, which matches that of several large U.S. companies, the AT&T division will also reopen its offices on September 6. In a memo to employees, CEO Jason Kilar emphasized that there will be “no expectation” for workers to be in offices. (See his full note below, along with one from human resources chief Jim Cummings.) “Broadly speaking, there is no expectation that team members return to the office on that date,” Kilar wrote in his brief...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Deadline

Harvey Weinstein Scores Win Against Los Angeles DA In Rape Charges Case; Sexual Battery Claim Officially Dismissed

Facing 140 years behind bars if found guilty of multiple sex crimes, Harvey Weinstein on Thursday saw a California judge toss out one of the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s sexual battery charges against the producer. Affirming a ruling she made back on July 29, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Lisa B. Lench this morning rejected an attempt by the D.A.’s office to re-argue the matter. In accordance with the motion put forward by the disgraced producer’s lawyers last month, Lench agreed that prosecutors had not effectively informed a grand jury that the March 11, 2010 attack in a Beverly Hills hotel...
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Association Of Film Commissioners International Names California Film Commission Alum Eve Honthaner President

Eve Honthaner, former deputy director of the California Film Commission, has been named president of the Association of Film Commissioners International. She succeeds Kevin “KJ” Jennings, who led the organization through the Covid-19 pandemic remotely from New Zealand. Honthaner’s appointment returns AFCI’s leadership to the organization’s Los Angeles headquarters. Founded in 1975, the AFCI is a global nonprofit professional organization that represents city, state, regional, provincial and national film commission members on six continents. Honthaner said she felt drawn to the position as soon as she heard about AFCI’s search for a new Los Angeles-based president. “It was as if all roads...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Deadline

SAG-AFTRA Election Heats Up: Matthew Modine & Joely Fisher Say Opponents’ Lack Of Union Experience Is “Unacceptable” As Sides Battle Over Health Care

SAG-AFTRA presidential candidate Matthew Modine and his running mate, Joely Fisher, have emailed the union’s entire membership, accusing their opponents – Fran Drescher and Anthony Rapp – of not being ready to lead because they have no record of service in union office or on its boards or committees. They also accused the union’s current leadership of having misled the members about the “dire” situation the SAG-AFTRA Health Plan was in last year – a charge that the ruling Unite for Strength party calls “The Big Lie.” “While we respect our opponents and their activism and appreciate their desire to serve,”...
California StatePosted by
Deadline

Hollywood Donors Boost Coffers For Gavin Newsom Anti-Recall Effort As Joe Biden Calls For Californians To Vote “No” — Update

UPDATE, Aug. 12, 7:48 PM PT: A fundraising event to boost Gavin Newsom’s chances of beating a Sept. 14 recall drew about a dozen attendees on Thursday and raised more than $1 million, organizers said. Newsom was scheduled to address the virtual Zoom event, with guests including Rob and Michelle Reiner, Alan and Cindy Horn, Byron Allen, Janet and Barry Lang, Ann Sarnoff and Matt Walden. Jeffrey Katzenberg, Casey Wasserman, Andrew Hauptman, Van Fletcher and Skip Paul and Stephanie and Mark Robinson were among the chairs for the event, and Eric Smidt was among the hosts. Gonring, Lin, Spahn organized the event,...
New York City, NYPosted by
Deadline

NYC TV Production Hits Pre-Pandemic Level In August; Film Commission Study Highlights Industry Economic Impact

New York City’s film and television industry generated $64 billion in direct economic output in 2019, $12.2 billion in wages and 100,000 jobs, and production – led by TV – is ramping back to pre-pandemic levels, according to film commissioner Anne del Castillo and an extensive new study commissioned by her office and released today. Including its indirect impact, the industry generated $18 billion in wages and $81.6 billion in economic output, according to the 84-page study, the most extensive in some time, that tracks NYC film and television broadly over 15 years through 2019 — a high point with 80...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Deadline

SAG-AFTRA Election: Factions Square Off Over Buying New Headquarters

SAG-AFTRA is the only major Hollywood union that doesn’t own its own headquarters, and that’s become a topic of heated debate between its warring factions in the union’s ongoing election of national and local officers. SAG – and now SAG-AFTRA – hasn’t owned its own national offices for 35 years, leasing at two different locations since 1986. Both sides think they should buy one sooner or later. The opposition MembershipFirst candidates, led by Matthew Modine and Joely Fisher, want to do it sooner, and blast the current leadership for recently signing a new long term lease for the union’s headquarters on...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Deadline

Gavin Newsom Says Joe Biden And Kamala Harris Will Visit State To Boost Anti-Recall Efforts

Gavin Newsom kicked off a weekend statewide tour to campaign against California’s Sept. 14 recall, telling reporters that he will get some reinforcements: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. “We are comparing schedules right now, but we anticipate the President and Vice President will be here in a matter of weeks,” Newsom said at an event in San Francisco. Biden issued a statement on Thursday backing Newsom’s efforts to stay in office, giving Newsom what his campaign will be a needed push to boost turnout, as recall proponents have so far enjoyed an advantage in awareness and enthusiasm for ousting Newsom from office. As...
EconomyPosted by
Deadline

Disney+ Coming To South Korea, Hong Kong And Taiwan, With Japan Expanding Its Content

The Walt Disney Company announced today at the company’s Q3 earnings call that Disney+, its streaming service, will launch in South Korea, Hong Kong and Taiwan in November 2021. Disney+ Japan will also be expanded to feature additional general entertainment content in October 2021. The streaming service is currently available in the US, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Singapore, India, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand. “The response towards Disney+ across Asia Pacific has exceeded our expectations, as consumers seek diverse entertainment content and are drawn to our portfolio of brands and franchises,” said Luke Kang, president, The Walt Disney Company Asia Pacific. “We are pleased...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Deadline

ViacomCBS Sued By A+E Studios Unit Over ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Cancellation; David E Kelly-EP’d Project “Lost Millions,” Plaintiff Claims

EXCLUSIVE: The Lincoln Lawyer is heading to court, literally. In what could become a very revealing and grueling affair for all concerned, A+E Studios subsidiary Frankl & Bob Films II, LLC has sued ViacomCBS for millions of dollars in losses over the latter’s spring 2020 decision not to go ahead with a series based on Michael Connelly’s novels. “ViacomCBS knew that CBS Network had a binding contract with AES and that any breach of the contract would cause AES significant harm,” reads the complaint for tortious interference, filed late Thursday in Los Angeles Superior Court. “ViacomCBS also knew that it bad no...
Santa Barbara, CAPosted by
Deadline

Santa Barbara Film Festival Hires Claudia Puig As Programming Director

The Santa Barbara Film Festival on Thursday said that it has hired longtime film critic and programmer Claudia Puig as its programming director. The hire means she will lead the curation for the 2022 edition of the festival, which recently set March 2-12, 2022 dates for its 37th edition. Puig, the longtime USA Today and NPR film critic and current president of the Los Angeles Film Critics Association, replaces Michael Albright, who had held the position as the fest’s programming director for the past 10 years. She will report to SBIFF executive director Roger Durling. The 2020 SBIFF is being planned as...
BusinessPosted by
Deadline

CBS Taps Jennifer Mitchell and Tom Canedo As Stations Presidents

Jennifer Mitchell and Tom Canedo have been named the presidents of CBS Stations, sharing the title with Adrienne Roark, who started on Aug. 2. They all will report to Wendy McMahon, president and co-head of CBS News and Stations. McMahon and Neeraj Khemlani were named the heads of the newly combined CBS News and Stations divisions in April. The previous president of CBS News, Susan Zirinsky, stepped down from her post, while Peter Dunn exited as president of CBS stations after a Los Angeles Times report on allegations of abusive behavior. At the time of his exit, Dunn’s attorney defended his client’s...
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

More Shots Fired In Endless TV Measurement War; Media Rating Council Rips Nielsen For “Deep-Rooted, Ongoing Performance Issues”

Ratings controversy is nothing new in the TV trenches, but the streaming shift is amping up the level of angst all around. The Media Rating Council, a government-founded, industry-supported organization that monitors various media stakeholders, fired the latest shot in the long war over measurement. It ripped Nielsen’s “deep-rooted, ongoing performance issues” in a statement this evening. That followed Nielsen’s declaration yesterday that it would seek to take a hiatus from the accreditation process administered by the MRC. “While we remain confident in the integrity of our data and measurement, and fully support the audit process, we believe that moving to a...
Posted by
Deadline

‘Big Sky’ Season 2 To Film In New Mexico; Moving From Vancouver

20th TV/ABC’s hit series Big Sky is moving production on Season 2 to Rio Rancho, New Mexico, the New Mexico Film Office said today. The first season was filmed in Vancouver, British Columbia. The series will film from August 2021 through April 2022. “The decision of Big Sky to film season 2 in New Mexico shows we have created a resilient and thriving film industry. This production will support jobs for thousands of New Mexicans well into 2022 and boost spending to the many local businesses that provide goods and services to this industry.” said New Mexico Governor, Michelle Lujan Grisham. The...
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

San Sebastian Fest Director Defends Johnny Depp Honorary Prize: “He Has Not Been Arrested, Charged Nor Convicted”

San Sebastian Film Festival has hit back at its critics after taking some flak this week for deciding to give its honorary Donostia Award to Johnny Depp. Last year, Depp lost a high-profile libel case with UK tabloid The Sun over its description of him as a “wife beater” in regards to his relationship with ex-wife Amber Heard. The UK court declared that the allegation was “substantially true”, essentially tarring the actor with that damming label. Shortly after the verdict, Depp was axed from the Fantastic Beasts franchise by Warner Bros, and more recently Minimata director Andrew Levitas claimed that MGM had...
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Arthouse Distributors Fret At Slow Return Of “55+ Crowd”; ‘The Lost Leonardo,’ Pablo Larrain’s ‘Ema’ Debut – Specialty Preview

Documentaries about a da Vinci and a dictator, a Pablo Larraín drama with Gael Garcia Bernal, a Donnie Yen martial arts thriller by the late Benny Chan, and CODA — Apple’s record-busting Sundance acquisition — make specialty bows this weekend as the arthouse sector fights through a slow reopening. “The market is still finding a balance right now,” said Kyle Westphal, theatrical sales manager for Music Box Films (and programming associate for Chicago’s Music Box Theatre). The distributor debuts Larraín’s Ema in 11 theaters in nine markets with plans to expand thereafter — to maybe another 20, but it’s hard to...
CharitiesPosted by
Deadline

Jenean Glover Joins The Blackhouse Foundation As Inaugural Executive Director

EXCLUSIVE: The Blackhouse Foundation welcomes Jenean Glover as its inaugural executive director. The non-profit organization was previously board-led. In her new role, Glover will be in charge of programming and facilitating growth through running global programs, liaising with sponsors, and engaging with constituents. At the same time, she will strengthen operations. She will partner with Board Chair Brickson Diamond and work closely with the board of directors while providing leadership to the foundation’s day-to-day operations, specific projects, activations, and initiatives. “I remember visiting The Blackhouse at the beginning (2007) while attending Sundance with a client. It was a necessary destination then and remains a...

