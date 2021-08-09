L.A. County Reports 8 New Covid-19 Deaths And 3,031 New Positive Cases—Sunday Update

SUNDAY: On Sunday, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 8 new deaths and 3,031 new cases from Covid -19. There are also 1,433 current hospitalizations.

The number of deaths and confirmed cases reported today may reflect delays in weekend reporting. But today’s data brings the County to a total of 24,777 deaths and 1,326,361 positive cases.

Covid test results have now been made available to more than 7,500,000 people, with 16% testing positive. Today’s daily test positivity rate is 4.3%.

In the previous day’s statement, Director of Public Health Barbara Ferrer encouraged residents to get vaccinated and celebrated the rising number of teens receiving theirs.

“Today, as I worked with our team at the Obregon Park vaccination clinic, I was encouraged to see so many teens coming in to get vaccinated,” she said. “All these newly vaccinated teens contribute to the safe re-opening of schools and get us closer to community immunity. While recognizing that many not yet vaccinated have concerns about the vaccines, given the overwhelming evidence of the safety and efficacy of the three vaccines used in the United States, and the threat these high rates of transmission present to our recovery, the time is now for everyone eligible to get vaccinated.”

SATURDAY: L.A. County’s Department of Public Health reported 13 new deaths from Covid-19 on Saturday, along with 4,283 new positive cases.

The number of deaths and confirmed cases reported may reflect delays in weekend reporting. But today’s data brings the County to a total of 24,769 deaths and 1,323,345 positive cases.

At time of reporting, 1,383 County residents are hospitalized with Covid-19. 22% of them are in the Intensive Care Unit.

Today’s daily test positivity rate is down slightly from last week, at 4.7%. Covid test results have now been made available to nearly 7,500,000 people, with 16% testing positive.

Three of today’s new deaths were of people over the age of 80. Four individuals who died were between the ages of 65 and 79, while an additional four were between 50 and 64 years of age. Two people who passed away were between the ages of 30 and 49.

Public Health attributed the high number of new cases detected in L.A. County to “continued high rates of transmission,” as well as “significant increases in screening testing” at businesses and schools, which has allowed for “quicker identification” of asymptomatic people infected with the virus.

“With increased testing, our case numbers are likely to rise until we significantly reduce community transmission,” said Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer. “While indoor masking and quarantine and isolation of cases and close contacts are effective strategies for reducing transmission, the quickest way to slow the spread is to increase vaccination coverage.”

Covid vaccines remain available to everyone 12 and older who is living and/or working in Los Angeles County. The County’s mandate requiring all residents to mask up in indoor public spaces, regardless of vaccination status, remains in effect.