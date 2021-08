This year hasn't been the easiest for T.I. and Tiny Harris. After being hit with dozens of sexual assault allegations over the past several months and a tense back-and-forth with Sabrina Peterson, the couple is now taking a break from all of their legal drama to focus on themselves. Recent reports reveal that T.I. and Tiny have been settling into their new $3.27 million mansion in Atlanta, and this week, T.I. himself has hit social media to celebrate his wife's birthday, which comes roughly a month after his daughter Dejyah's 20th birthday.