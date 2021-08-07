Bella Polites Nicholas, 98, of Scranton, died Friday at Allied Services Hospice Center after an illness. Bella was born in Scranton, daughter of the late James and Catherine Politis. At the age of two, the family moved to Forest City where she graduated from Forest City High School and afterwards, the family moved back to Scranton where she worked in her father’s restaurant for a few years. She married Nick Nicholas and moved to Norwalk, Conn., where she was employed by the Norwalk School District as an elementary school teacher. She was a member of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, Scranton.