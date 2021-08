US soccer star Megan Rapinoe has said she is “inspired” by her fiancée Sue Bird, after they both walked away from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games with medals. The 36-year-old sports star helped score a bronze medal for the United States women’s national soccer team (USWNT) earlier this week, and she was watching in the stands on Sunday (08.08.21) when her partner Sue and the rest of the US women’s basketball team beat Japan to take home the gold.