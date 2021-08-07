William J. Rinaldi
William J. Rinaldi, 84, of Scranton and formerly of Dunmore, passed away peacefully at his home in Scranton on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021 after a brief illness. William and his beloved wife, Joan Fabri Rinaldi, who died just 133 days ago on March 25, celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary on April 23. Born in Dunmore, Bill was the son of the late William A. and Anna Naughton Rinaldi, a graduate of Johnson Technical College, Scranton, and a proud veteran of the United States Army.www.thetimes-tribune.com
