Schoop went 2-for-3 with two walks, a double and a solo home run in Wednesday's loss to the Red Sox. Schoop did all the damage for the Tigers in the 4-1 defeat, and the veteran infielder has been solid all season with 18 home runs and a .799 OPS. However, this was his first long ball since July 18 and only his third since the beginning of July. By contrast, Schoop had 10 home runs in June. While that homer surge was unlikely to last, it would be nice to see the 29-year-old finish the season with an uptick in the power department compared to his recent results.