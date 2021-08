We could write this Detroit Tigers Newsletter either way, with 101 games down and 61 (barring any COVID breakouts or even more heavy rains) remaining. Right now, the trees are looking pretty ugly: Three straight losses in Kansas City. Too much lumber — two homers each! — by Tiger Killers™ Past (Salvador Perez), Present (Carlos Santana) and Future (Jorge Soler). Soler alone has 67 homers since the start of the 2019 season; 13 of those — nearly 20% — have come off Tigers pitching.