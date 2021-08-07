Cancel
Memphis, TN

MPD searching for 2 men who allegedly stole money, cash-app card

 2 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are looking for two men wanted in a burglary.

On Aug. 3, around noon, two men and woman stopped for items in the 2700 block of S. Perkins.

As soon as they got into their car, two men with guns approached and demanded their belongings, police said.

The suspects took a large amount of cash and a victim’s cash-app card.

Police said minutes after the robbery the stolen card was used at a clothing store.

Photos and video were recovered of the two men using the stolen card.

The suspect vehicle is an older model silver Toyota Camry with dents on the right side, police said.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number and your identification will remain completely anonymous.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

