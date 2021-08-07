Kara Winger
Kara Winger, 35, has been selected as the flag bearer for the U.S. contingent at the closing ceremony at the Olympic Stadium to wrap up this year’s Games.www.nbcchicago.com
Kara Winger, 35, has been selected as the flag bearer for the U.S. contingent at the closing ceremony at the Olympic Stadium to wrap up this year’s Games.www.nbcchicago.com
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0