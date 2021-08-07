Kara Winger

The Florida Panthers and forward Carter Verhaeghe have come to terms on a three-year extension worth $12.5 million. The deal means that the 25-year-old who was set to become an RFA at the end of the 2021-22 season will be part of the team’s plan moving forward. The $4,166,667 AAV can be seen as an overpayment considering his minimal time in the NHL but there is some room for this to turn into a very team-friendly deal if Verhaeghe can take another step forward this season.