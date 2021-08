Oyamada, 52, recently apologized after old magazine articles resurfaced in which he boasted of the bullying and said he had no regrets. "I have become painfully aware that accepting the offer of my musical participation in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics lacked consideration to a lot of people," said Mr Oyamada, who is widely known as Cornelius. Oyamada is the latest high-profile resignation for the troubled Summer Olympics. ALSO: Toyota, Japan's largest automaker, pulls all TV ads in yet another blow to the Tokyo Olympics.