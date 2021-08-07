Cancel
Tim Anderson on Nick Madrigal: Cubs ‘Got Their Money's Worth'

By Tim Stebbins
Posted by 
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 2 days ago

Anderson on Madrigal: Cubs 'got their money's worth' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. They couldn't have already forgotten about Nick Madrigal on the South Side, could they?. "Who's that?" White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson deadpanned, then broke into a smile, when asked about the new Cubs infielder. The fact...

www.nbcchicago.com

Rick Hahn
Nick Madrigal
Craig Kimbrel
#Cubs#Nbc Sports Chicago#Nbc Sports Chicago#The White Sox#All Star#Obp#Sox Gm
