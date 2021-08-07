Tim Anderson on Nick Madrigal: Cubs ‘Got Their Money's Worth'

Madrigal (hamstring) and Codi Heuer were acquired by the Cubs from the White Sox on Friday in exchange for right-hander Craig Kimbrel, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports. The 24-year-old underwent season-ending surgery to repair the proximal tendon tears in his right hamstring back in June, but he still brings a ton of value for the Cubs even if it won't come in 2021. Madrigal lost his prospect status this year prior to the injury, and he hit .305/.349/.425 with two homers, 10 doubles, four triples, 21 RBI and 30 runs in 54 games before landing on the injured list. The status of Madrigal's recovery remains unclear, though he was expected to be ready for 2022 spring training based on the initial rehab timeline. He should slot in as the starter at second base for his new team once healthy, likely hitting near the top of the order.