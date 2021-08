After taking three of the four game series against the Rangers, capped by their third shutout win of the year, the Angels head up the I-5 (or fly in from Dallas) to start a three game set with the Dodgers. The Angels now sit a game over .500 at 55-54 and look to keep their momentum rolling against the 65-44 Dodgers. The teams have only faced each other once during the regular season where the Angels took two of three at Angel Stadium. This series win is part of a trend of dominance for the Halos against the Dodgers.