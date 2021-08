The Los Angeles Dodgers completed a trade for Danny Duffy and are on the doorstep of acquiring Max Scherzer and Trea Turner as well, but there's an expectation the front office is looking to complete another transaction before the 1 p.m. PT deadline on Friday. That would figure to come in the bullpen, with the Dodgers having been connected to the likes of Chicago Cubs closer Craig Kimbrel and Texas Rangers closer Ian Kennedy.