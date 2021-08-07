Dodgers' Kevin Quackenbush: Contract selected
Quackenbush's contract was selected by the Dodgers on Saturday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. The 32-year-old has pitched in the big leagues in parts of five seasons, though his last major-league appearance came back in 2018. He owns a career 4.38 ERA in 207.2 innings at the highest level. He's spent this year pitching for Triple-A Oklahoma city, where he's allowed just two runs in 29.1 frames. Darien Nunez (undisclosed) landed on the injured list in a corresponding move.www.cbssports.com
