Dodgers' Kevin Quackenbush: Contract selected

Manager Dave Roberts said Knebel (lat) will be reinstated from the 60-day injured list ahead of Tuesday's game against the Phillies, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. The Dodgers signed off on Knebel's return from a three-plus-month absence after he checked out fine following a six-appearance rehab assignment at Triple-A Oklahoma City. Prior to being shelved with a right lat strain, Knebel looked to be the next man up for closing duties behind Kenley Jansen, as he notched three holds and two saves across his first eight appearances with the Dodgers. Given the length of Knebel's absence, Roberts may prefer to break the right-hander back in as a low-leverage reliever before trusting him in bigger spots in the late innings.