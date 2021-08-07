Cancel
MLB

Rays' Ryan Thompson: Bullpen session successful

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Thompson (shoulder) threw a successful bullpen session Saturday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Thompson's rehab hasn't been progressing as quickly as the team had initially hoped, but his successful return to the mound Saturday is a significant step in his recovery. Since the right-hander isn't eligible to return until early September, the team will see how his shoulder responds in the coming days before determining when his next throwing session will occur.

