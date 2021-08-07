Rays' Ryan Thompson: Bullpen session successful

This was a stressful game, and I’m sure more than most of us have fingernails that are just a little bit shorter than they were four hours ago. The Yankees scored a little, but not as much as you’d want, and while starter Jordan Montgomery was great, the bullpen was not. We deserve a few easy wins as fans, but the team hasn’t been very good at delivering them. Still, they won tonight, topping the Rays by a 4-3 margin.