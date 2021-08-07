Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Angels' Justin Upton: Getting reps at first base

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpton has been fielding ground balls at first base in anticipation of a possible in-game move during the team's contests in NL parks, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports. Fellow outfielder Adam Eaton has also been working out at first base, and it appears that either of the veterans could be asked to cover the position if the need arises during this weekend's series against the Dodgers. The Angels are currently shorthanded at first with Jared Walsh still on the injured list due to a right intercostal strain. It's worth noting that Upton is starting in left field and leading off during Saturday's contest.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Upton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Angels#First Base#Dodgers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBnumberfire.com

Justin Upton joining Angels' bench Thursday afternoon

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Justin Upton is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Spencer Howard and the Texas Rangers. Upton started the last two games but this is the third time in the last six contests that he's been held out of the lineup. Phil Gosselin is hitting cleanup in place of Upton and Jo Adell is moving over to left field. Adam Eaton is making a start in right field and hitting eighth.
MLBthecomeback.com

Ball girl wrecks fan on the field at Dodger Stadium, receives lengthy ovation

Fans on the field are usually fairly harmless, although there are exceptions. They’re almost always idiots and/or clout chasers, though, and they’re certainly disruptive. Today, one guy led most of Dodger Stadium security on a chase across the field, and none of them seemed likely to catch him before he made an escape into the stands or another pivot back onto the field of play.
MLBSportsGrid

Justin Turner Removed in Second Inning vs. Angels

The Los Angeles Dodgers got off to a hot start on Sunday, building a 5-0 lead over the Los Angeles Angels through the first two innings. They’ll have to hold on to the lead without third baseman Justin Turner, who was removed in the second inning. https://twitter.com/ericstephen/status/1424476836080197632. The Dodgers have...
MLBPosted by
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Justin Turner Suggested a Change for Brusdar Graterol

The theme of this season has been many player’s being unable to replicate the success they have had in prior seasons. Cody Bellinger is a big one that comes to mind as well as Victor González who has regressed big time. Of course, there is also the mighty Brusdar Graretol, who is fueled with a triple digit fastball.
MLBdodgerblue.com

Freeway Series Game Preview: AJ Pollock, Cody Bellinger In Lineup

The Los Angeles Dodgers recovered from squandering an early lead by coming up with what had been elusive runs late in games, and now look to take the Freeway Series rubber match from the L.A. Angels. Walker Buehler is on the mound as he tries to bounce back from what...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To Al Michaels’ Appearance

Legendary broadcaster Al Michaels made quite the appearance on Sunday Night Baseball this weekend. Michaels, who calls games for NBC, appeared on the Sunday Night Baseball telecast, featuring a game between the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs. During his appearance, Michaels told some awesome stories. Michaels remembered a game...
MLBCBS Sports

Angels' Adam Eaton: Collects first steal as Angel

Eaton went 1-for-4 with a run and a stolen base in Sunday's 6-2 victory over the Twins. The veteran outfielder has notched double-digit thefts in four of his big-league campaigns, but Sunday's swipe was only his third (in three attempts) in 2021. He still boasts above-average sprint speed, but his .292 on-base percentage this season helps explain why he hasn't run more often.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Rockies ready to get their first look at Angels' Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani will be on the mound for the Los Angeles Angels on Monday in Anaheim, Calif., when they play the Colorado Rockies. Ohtani also is expected to be in the lineup as a batter. It will be Ohtani's second start since his All-Star Game start, getting a no-decision last...
MLBCBS Sports

Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Collects three walks, steals base

Ohtani went 0-for-1 with three walks and a stolen base in Thursday's loss to Oakland. The Angels managed only three hits in the contest, so Ohtani's ability to draw free passes in the contest went for naught. Still, the two-way star managed to contribute to fantasy squads by swiping his 15th base of the season. Over his past five games, Ohtani has drawn seven walks and stolen three bases in addition to slamming three home runs.
SportsCBS Sports

Rangers' Curtis Terry: Getting regular reps at DH

Terry will serve as the Rangers' designated hitter and bat seventh Wednesday against the Diamondbacks. Terry has handled a near-everyday role at DH since his promotion from Triple-A Round Rock on Friday. He'll pick up his fourth start in five games Wednesday, but he'll need to start finding some success at the plate quickly to ensure he sticks as a lineup regular. Terry has gone 0-for-11 with no walks and six strikeouts to begin his big-league career.
MLBCBS Sports

Angels' Phil Gosselin: Gets Sunday off

Gosselin is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics. After losing hold of an everyday role in left field shortly after the All-Star break, Gosselin appears to have recaptured regular playing time at first base in the wake of Jared Walsh's (intercostal strain) recent move to the injured list. Gosselin started each of the past five games, going 3-for-19 at the dish. Matt Thaiss will get the nod at first base in Sunday's series finale while Gosselin gets a breather.
MLBcbslocal.com

Red Sox Will Try Kyle Schwarber At First Base

BOSTON (CBS) — Kyle Schwarber has played more than 4,300 innings in the field in his MLB career. Zero of those innings have come at first base. That may be about to change. After the Red Sox acquired the outfielder via trade with Washington on Thursday night, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reported that the team will try him out at first base to see if he can handle it.
MLBTrue Blue LA

What will the Dodgers do with Gavin Lux?

It feels like it’s been a while, but remember Gavin Lux?. Lost in the craziness of the trade deadline and everything that has gone on with the team over the last few weeks, the Dodgers have been without Lux since right after the All-Star break. Three weeks ago he hurt...
MLBnumberfire.com

Rio Ruiz operating first base for Rockies on Thursday

Colorado Rockies infielder Rio Ruiz is batting seventh in Thursday's lineup against the San Diego Padres. Ruiz will make his first base debut this season after the 27-year old was recalled on Tuesday. In a lefty versus righty matchup against Joe Musgrove, our models project Ruiz to score 7.1 FanDuel...
MLBCBS Sports

Cubs' Frank Schwindel: Starting at first base Tuesday

Schwindel is starting at first base and batting sixth Tuesday against the Rockies. It will mark Schwindel's first start since being recalled by Chicago last Friday. The 29-year-old spent just under two weeks in the majors with Oakland earlier this season, hitting .150 with a homer and three RBI across 20 at-bats.
MLBnumberfire.com

Matt Thaiss starting at first base for Angels on Saturday

Los Angeles Angels first baseman Matt Thaiss is batting eighth in Saturday's lineup against the Oakland Athletics. Thaiss will operate first after Phil Gosselin was shifted to field and Justin Upton was given a breather. In a matchup against left-hander Cole Irvin, Thaiss' FanDuel salary stands at $2,000. Per Baseball...
MLBCBS Sports

Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Working out at first base

Alvarez has been working out at first base, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Houston manager Dusty Baker said Alvarez "is not yet ready" to start a game there, but if he could provide competent defense there, it would improve the manager's ability to manage the roster. The Astros are currently missing Yuli Gurriel (neck), which leaves them a player short. Additionally, the team could use Alvarez at first base in National League cities.

Comments / 0

Community Policy