Angels' Justin Upton: Getting reps at first base

Upton has been fielding ground balls at first base in anticipation of a possible in-game move during the team's contests in NL parks, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports. Fellow outfielder Adam Eaton has also been working out at first base, and it appears that either of the veterans could be asked to cover the position if the need arises during this weekend's series against the Dodgers. The Angels are currently shorthanded at first with Jared Walsh still on the injured list due to a right intercostal strain. It's worth noting that Upton is starting in left field and leading off during Saturday's contest.