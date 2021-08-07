Cancel
MLB

Rays' J.P. Feyereisen: Throws successful bullpen

 2 days ago

Feyereisen (biceps) threw a successful bullpen session Saturday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. While it's not clear how many pitches Feyereisen threw in Saturday's throwing session, it's encouraging that he didn't encounter any issues in his return to mound work. The Rays' medical staff will monitor how the right-hander's injury responds in the coming days before determining the next step in his recovery.

