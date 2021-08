Maybe you don’t have Twitter — or logged off permanently after deciding the discourse on the app is just a smidge too toxic for your tastes. And maybe you’re not a gamer — or when someone mentions video games, you think back wistfully on your Atari 2600, Intellivision, Sega Genesis or Nintendo system and blowing into cartridges to get them to function. You’re unfamiliar with the high-speed, high-stakes online realm of today, where you can watch others play lifelike games and they can make a living off your viewing.