Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Italian tennis player leaves COVID bubble, out of tournament

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

TORONTO (AP) — An Italian tennis pro was dropped from the qualifying rounds at a tournament in Toronto because he left the “controlled environment” meant to keep players and their team members from getting COVID-19.

Tennis Canada and the ATP men’s tour announced Saturday that 60th-ranked Lorenzo Musetti will not be allowed to compete at the National Bank Open.

Musetti is a 19-year-old who reached the fourth round at the French Open in June in his Grand Slam debut.

He even took a two-set lead against No. 1 Novak Djokovic at that stage before eventually stopping because of lower back pain and cramps while trailing 6-7 (7), 6-7 (2), 6-1, 6-0, 4-0.

Tennis Canada and the ATP said that the letter of approval from the Public Health Agency of Canada that allowed the tournament to go forward amid the coronavirus pandemic stated that “any individual leaving the controlled environment is in breach of COVID-19 protocol and will be unable to re-enter to compete at the event.”

Musetti was replaced in the qualifying bracket by Max Purcell.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

525K+
Followers
294K+
Post
247M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Novak Djokovic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennis Tournament#Tennis Canada#Tennis Player#Italian#Covid#Ap#Atp#The National Bank Open
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
French Open
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
TennisInland Valley Daily Bulletin

Naomi Osaka eliminated from Olympic tennis tournament

TOKYO — The host country’s superstar is out of the Tokyo Olympics. Naomi Osaka lost to former French Open finalist Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic, 6-1, 6-4, in the third round of the Tokyo tennis tournament on Tuesday (Monday night PT). The second-ranked Osaka, who was born in Japan...
Tennisnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Coronavirus positive rules tennis player Rojer out of Games

Tokyo — Dutch tennis player Jean-Julien Rojer has tested positive for the coronavirus and is out of the Olympic Games, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) said Monday. Rojer is in quarantine which also ends the Tokyo journey of his doubles partner Wesley Koolhof. The ITF said their next opponents, Marcus Daniell and Michael Venus of New Zealand, have been handed a walkover into the quarter-finals.
TennisPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Italian Tennis Player Apologizes for Using Anti-Gay Slur After Olympic Loss

An Olympic tennis player for Italy apologized Thursday after yelling an anti-gay slur at himself after losing a match. Fabio Fognini hurled the insult at himself after losing to Russian player Daniil Medvedev on Wednesday. “Obviously I didn’t want to offend anyone’s feelings,” Fognini said in an Instagram story written in Italian and first reported by ESPN. He blamed the statement on the Tokyo heat affecting his judgment. “I love the LGBT community and I apologize for the nonsense that I let out,” he added. During the match, Fognini repeatedly slammed his racket on the ground in anger, eventually tossing it into a trash bin after he lost.
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

'Novak Djokovic was being harassed', says gold medalist

Novak Djokovic has had to face the first big disappointment of his extraordinary 2021, in which he has won all the Grand Slams disputed up to now. The number 1 in the world, who was chasing the dream of achieving the 'Calendar Golden Slam', left the stage in the semi-finals at the Tokyo Olympics at the hands of Alexander Zverev.
Tennisbluewaterhealthyliving.com

64th Annual Robinson Tennis Tournament to Start Wednesday

The Francis J. Robinson Tennis Tournament is coming back to Port Huron after missing last year’s competition. This year, 230 participants are coming together to compete in the 64th annual event. Head pro at the Port Huron Tennis House Steve Pillon said he’s looking forward to a week filled with tennis and a more evenly-matched, competitive tournament.
San Jose, CAKRON4

50th Anniversary of all women's tennis tournament

The Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic is happening at San Jose State University, Aug 2-8. It is the longest-running women’s only tennis tournament, founded by Billie Jean King, and celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. All video courtesy of the WTA.
Tennistennishead.net

The level of Novak Djokovic is ‘something special’, says major winner

The level that world number one Novak Djokovic continues to produce is ‘something special’ says a multiple Grand Slam champion. In a recent interview with Darren Cahill, Stan Wawrinka was full of praise for the ‘Big Three’ and in particular Djokovic, who the Swiss says has raised the bar. Wawrinka...
Guntersville, ALadvertisergleam.com

Sr. tennis group welcomes players

The senior tennis group that plays doubles tennis on the Guntersville Rec Center courts 3 mornings a week would love to have some new players. “It’s sandlot tennis and it’s a lot of fun,” said Linda Reynolds, who has played more than 20 years with the group. Don’t worry that...
TennisWDEZ 101.9 FM

Tennis-Nadal hopes to find footing at Toronto hardcourt event

LONDON (Reuters) – Rafa Nadal said on Sunday he had not yet fully recovered from a foot issue that kept him out of Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics but hopes a U.S. Open tune-up event in Toronto will help him to regain confidence in his on-court movements. Nadal’s first event...

Comments / 0

Community Policy