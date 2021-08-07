Review: City of Gangsters

The Forgotten City is a first person adventure game about a mystery in a hidden, underground Roman city. You play as a traveler who stumbles upon the ruins, and becomes trapped in the long-dead city. The city is crumbling, but gilded with gold and full of golden statues stuck in postures of fear. Soon, you stumble on a portal that sends you back 2,000 years and thrusts you into the heart of a mystery that involves ancient politics, deception, and angry gods. You can choose to approach The Forgotten City’s story in whatever way you’d like—through wits, bribery and clever problem solving. And while The Forgotten City’s open world encourages you to explore and try different solutions, you always have to be aware of The Golden Rule. If any person in the city commits a sin—murder, theft, etc.—then the entire population will be turned to gold. It’s a harsh reality to live in, but the population is trapped underground in their gilded city—and it’s up to you to stop it. To do so, you’ll need to exploit The Golden Rule and the ensuing time reset.