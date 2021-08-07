Chiefs place C Darryl Williams on Reserve/COVID-19 list

The Kansas City Chiefs have placed one of their offensive linemen on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

According to the NFL’s official transaction report, the Chiefs placed second-year center Darryl Williams on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday. The team did not practice on Saturday, so that’s good news as far as any close contacts are concerned. Remember, placement on the Reserve/COVID-19 list doesn’t necessarily mean this is a positive test for Williams.

The undrafted free agent out of Mississippi State has been working with third-team offense at the center position during training camp. He spent the majority of his rookie season on the practice squad in Kansas City.

There are two different sets of rules for those who are vaccinated and unvaccinated and placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Vaccinated players are allowed to return to practice after two negative tests, taken at least 24 hours apart. Unvaccinated players who are deemed high-risk close contacts are required to isolate for a minimum of five days.

In any event, Williams will likely be out of practice for a few days. He won’t count against the 90-man roster so long as he’s on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, but don’t expect an ensuing transaction. Expect Nick Allegretti to pick up the slack snapping the ball when practice resumes on Sunday.