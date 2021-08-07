Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Chiefs place C Darryl Williams on Reserve/COVID-19 list

By Charles Goldman
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tTje0_0bL5CI0h00

The Kansas City Chiefs have placed one of their offensive linemen on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

According to the NFL’s official transaction report, the Chiefs placed second-year center Darryl Williams on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday. The team did not practice on Saturday, so that’s good news as far as any close contacts are concerned. Remember, placement on the Reserve/COVID-19 list doesn’t necessarily mean this is a positive test for Williams.

The undrafted free agent out of Mississippi State has been working with third-team offense at the center position during training camp. He spent the majority of his rookie season on the practice squad in Kansas City.

There are two different sets of rules for those who are vaccinated and unvaccinated and placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Vaccinated players are allowed to return to practice after two negative tests, taken at least 24 hours apart. Unvaccinated players who are deemed high-risk close contacts are required to isolate for a minimum of five days.

In any event, Williams will likely be out of practice for a few days. He won’t count against the 90-man roster so long as he’s on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, but don’t expect an ensuing transaction. Expect Nick Allegretti to pick up the slack snapping the ball when practice resumes on Sunday.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

27K+
Followers
57K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#American Football#C Darryl Williams#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Reserve Covid 19
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Starter To Reportedly Miss ‘Significant Time’

The Dallas Cowboys‘ offense reportedly took a notable hit on Thursday night. Dallas lost to Pittsburgh, 16-3, in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game on Thursday evening. The Cowboys reportedly lost a key member of their offense in the process. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, Cowboys starting...
NFLthespun.com

NFL World Reacts To The Saquon Barkley News

New York Giants fans woke up to some big Saquon Barkley news on Monday morning. According to a report from Paul Schwartz of the New York Post, the superstar running back is set to return to the Giants this week. Barkley, who missed most of the 2020 season with a...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

6 free-agent RBs for the Steelers to consider

I hate to say it but the Pittsburgh Steelers have a running back problem. No rookie Najee Harris isn’t injured. But the backups on the roster are banged up and honestly, the talent isn’t showing itself. Pittsburgh has a list of young guys back there but for Harris, he needs a veteran who has seen success in the league and can act as a mentor for him.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ravens Reportedly Plan To Waive Notable Tight End

The Baltimore Ravens are moving on from a tight end they signed after he went undrafted in 2020. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Ravens plan to waive former Oregon star tight end Jacob Breeland. Breeland’s senior year with the Ducks was derailed by an injury. Per Pelissero, he’s still working his way back from the major setback.
NFLchatsports.com

Colts Xavier Rhodes, T.J. Carrie and Al-Quadin Muhammad placed on Reserve/COVID-19 list

The Indianapolis Colts announced Wednesday morning that cornerback T.J. Carrie, defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad and cornerback Xavier Rhodes have been played on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. The Reserve/COVID-19 list is for players who either tested positive for COVID-19 or are quarantining due to close contact with someone who tested positive. Players...
NFLsteelersnow.com

Browns Place Rookie Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on COVID-19/Reserve List

The Cleveland Browns placed rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Sunday. Owusu-Koramoah’s addition to the list could either be because of a positive COVID-19 test or a high-risk close contact. Cleveland selected Owusu-Koramoah in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. A two-year starter at Notre...
NFLchiefscrowd.com

Chiefs place long snapper James Winchester on COVID-19 list

The Chiefs made a curious roster move on Monday, signing a long snapper when they already had one on the roster. Now there’s an explanation. Kansas City has placed long snapper James Winchester on the reserve/COVID-19 list, according to multiple reports. Winchester has been with the Chiefs since 2015, playing each game for the club [more]
NFLchatsports.com

Washington places WR Curtis Samuel on the Active/PUP list; Cornelius Lucas on the Reserve COVID-19 list

Curtis Samuel was a big free agent signing this year, and he is expected to pair with 3rd-year WR Terry McLaurin to form a great starting duo for free agent QB Ryan Fitzpatrick. Washington opened up training camp today which was a glorified orientation day with conditioning tests. Curtis Samuel has been placed on the Active/PUP list to start out camp. Ron Rivera was asked about his status on Grant and Danny and he said he was fine.
NFLchatsports.com

Titans place DB Chris Jones on Reserve/COVID-19 list, sign DB Briean Boddy-Calhoun

The Tennessee Titans made a couple of roster announcements to start training camp on Wednesday morning. Tennessee placed veteran cornerback Chris Jones on the reserve/COVID-19 list. In a corresponding move, the team signed DB Briean Boddy-Calhoun. Titans add DB Briean Boddy-Calhoun + place Chris Jones on Reserve/COVID-19 list. Roster Moves...
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

49ers place CB Emmanuel Moseley on the reserve/COVID-19 list, announce other roster moves

549 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The San Francisco 49ers announced several roster moves today as the team arrived in Santa Clara for training camp. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network had reported earlier that 15 NFL players have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list as teams prepare to kick off training camps around the league. Fourteen of those resulted from positive tests.
NFLturfshowtimes.com

Random Ramsdom: Rookie Tutu Atwell placed on injured reserve / COVID-19 list

On Monday, the Los Angeles Rams placed rookie receiver Tutu Atwell on the injured reserve/COVID-19 list. The designation is trigged by a player who tests positive or has been in close contact with an infected person. Atwell will be following the NFL protocol by isolating and participating in meetings remotely...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Vikings add an intriguing new wide receiver to their roster

On Monday, the Minnesota Vikings announced the addition of rookie free-agent wide receiver Warren Jackson. Heading into this summer’s training camp, depth at wide receiver was among the biggest concerns some had for the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings are set at the top of their wide receiver depth chart with...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bengals first official depth chart offers some big surprises

The Cincinnati Bengals have dropped their first official depth chart of training camp and the usually by-the-books ordeal has some surprises. Namely, along the offensive line. While one might expect a rookie like Jackson Carman or veteran Xavier Su’a-Filo to sit in the starter spots at guard, the honors actually got to Michael Jordan and veteran Quinton Spain.

Comments / 0

Community Policy