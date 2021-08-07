Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Bryson DeChambeau Cards 7-under 63 in Round 3

247Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRick Gehman takes a look at Bryson DeChambeau's play through three rounds of the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fedex#St Jude#Wgc#Wgc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Golfchatsports.com

Bryson DeChambeau Doesn't Regret Being Unvaccinated Despite Olympic Withdrawal

Bryson DeChambeau missed out on an opportunity to compete for a gold medal and represent his country at the 2020 Tokyo Games because he tested positive for COVID-19. Even with that context, the American said he didn't regret his decision to remain unvaccinated. "The vaccine doesn't necessarily prevent it from...
GolfPosted by
Daily Mail

Bryson DeChambeau insists he has no regrets over not getting vaccinated against Covid-19 despite a positive test ruling him out of the Olympics... and says his choice was to ensure jabs were given to 'people that need it'

Bryson DeChambeau has insisted he has no regrets over not getting vaccinated against Covid-19, explaining that he would rather jabs were given to 'people that need it' despite not being able to compete at the Olympics. DeChambeau, 27, had been ruled out of jetting to Tokyo after returning a positive...
Public Healthgolfmagic.com

Bryson DeChambeau says "I DON'T NEED" the coronavirus vaccine

Bryson DeChambeau has told the media that he does not regret his decision not to get vaccinated for coronavirus. DeChambeau, who was forced to withdraw from last week's Olympic Golf Tournament due to a positive Covid test, was speaking to the press ahead of his return to action at this week's WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational.
Golfgolfmagic.com

Bryson DeChambeau SNAPS at a golf fan for calling him 'BROOKSY' on PGA Tour!

Bryson DeChambeau responded to a fan who called him 'Brooksy' during the final round of the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational on Sunday. Golf fans have been shouting 'Brooksy' at the big-hitting American for a number of weeks now on the PGA Tour, with the chants mainly originating from the Memorial Tournament in June.
GolfGolf Digest

Bullied and hurried, Bryson DeChambeau and Harris English self-destruct at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was one of the most dismal nine-hole stretches you could see on the PGA Tour. On the one hand, you had one of the nicest players around get caught under a handful of (justified) slow-play warnings, rush through the back nine in staggering humidity and swirling wind, and lose a lead that looked as close as a lead can come to unassailable. On the other, you had his playing partner, the most controversial player on tour and someone who does himself no favors, enduring what amounts to four-plus hours of bullying that has been openly encouraged by his rival. It was an ugly scene: poor displays of golf, worse displays of behavior, and two contenders who didn't collapse as much as they imploded.
GolfNew York Post

Bryson DeChambeau’s ex-caddie details breakup with ‘demanding’ golfer

Bryson DeChambeau’s former caddie Tim Tucker is filling in the gaps about his sudden breakup with the eight-time PGA Tour winner. Tucker, in a lengthy interview on Golf’s “Subpar” podcast, expressed his regret about leaving the bag one day before DeChambeau competed in the Rocket Mortgage Classic earlier this month.
Public HealthPosted by
Audacy

Bryson DeChambeau lost 8-10 pounds due to COVID, bizarrely suggests there's a vaccine shortage

Golf star Bryson DeChambeau has reportedly addressed his recent bout with coronavirus -- and expressed no regrets about declining to get vaccinated. The 2020 US Open champion is now back on his feet and preparing to compete in this weekend's WGC-FedEX St. Jude Invitational in Memphis, although he said on Wednesday that he's still regaining some of his strength, according to ESPN.
Golfchatsports.com

Bryson DeChambeau's former caddie opens up on split, what experience was like

In a wide-ranging interview during Golf’s Subpar podcast, Bryson DeChambeau’s former caddie Tim Tucker opened up – briefly – on his split last month with DeChambeau and explained what it was like looping for one of the game’s most fascinating talents. Tucker, in a nearly hourlong conversation with hosts Colt...
GolfGolf.com

Tim Tucker Interview: Caddying for Bryson DeChambeau, why they parted ways at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

On this week’s episode of GOLF’s Subpar, Bryson DeChambeau’s former caddie Tim Tucker joins former PGA Tour pro Colt Knost and jicky jack legend Drew Stoltz for an exclusive interview. The man on the bag for all eight of Bryson’s PGA Tour victories talks a typical day working for him, why they parted ways so abruptly in Detroit, and what the biggest misconception about Bryson is.
GolfGolf.com

Harris English comes to Bryson DeChambeau’s defense on heckling fans

Bryson DeChambeau’s summer has been controversial, to say the least. As his public feud with Brooks Koepka has been reignited, the court of public opinion has seemed to side with Team Brooks. The famous leaked Golf Channel video reignited the spat, and Koepka has not hesitated to add gasoline to the fire.
GolfGolf.com

Why Bryson DeChambeau once experimented by putting his golf balls in a hot tub

Bryson DeChambeau has never been afraid to zig when everyone else zags. Some of his noteworthy innovations include a stint with sidesaddle putting, spritzing his range balls to simulate dewy conditions, and using a 48-inch driver. However, one of the wackiest experiments DeChambeau ever tried didn’t happen in front of...
Memphis, TNGolf Digest

Controversy follows Bryson DeChambeau everywhere he goes, and so do his fans and detractors

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At the WGC-FedEx St. Judge Invitational, the vertical signs held by the marshals to silence the crowds don't say "QUIET," the imperative norm at every other tour stop. This is the gentile south, so they opt to catch flies with honey ... hence their version: "HUSH, y'all." On Saturday afternoon, with the temperature kindly staying just below 90 degrees, with humidity enough for a good sweat, the entire course seemed to be broadcasting that same message. The whir of the cicadas, the drone of the Goodyear blimp and even the scattered fans lying in the grass with folded towels under their heads, catching a cat nap, all seemed designed to drain your energy as they conspired to whisper the same message: sleep.
Golfgolfmagic.com

Bryson DeChambeau DOES NOT SHOUT 'FORE' AGAIN after hitting WILD SHOT!

Bryson DeChambeau once again failed to shout 'FORE' after hitting an errant tee shot on day one of the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational at TPC Southwind. DeChambeau was quizzed by a golf journalist several weeks ago at The Open Championship as to why he typically fails to shout 'FORE' after a wild shot, but he fired back by saying he "does 99% of the time".

Comments / 0

Community Policy