Ariana Grande continues her foray into the fragrance scene with the launch of her latest perfume, "God Is a Woman." The 28-year-old artist -- whose song catalog includes top hits like "7 Rings" and "Thank U, Next" -- has a history of releasing song-inspired perfumes. But with "God Is a Woman" -- which also pulls inspiration from her 2018 Billboard-charting track -- the songstress is signaling a new era for her fragrance collection, which includes the use of sustainable materials and more responsibly sourced ingredients.