Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Jarrett Irons: Michigan vs Ohio State 'has never been about talent'

247Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Michigan captain Jarrett Irons reflects on the Wolverines' success versus Ohio State during his time wearing the winged helmet. He the shares his thoughts on whether an increased emphasis of "the game" by the current Michigï¿½

247sports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Ohio State
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Michigan College Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wolverines#Winged Helmet#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
College Sportsallfans.co

College Football World Reacts To Steve Spurrier’s Blunt Message

Another day, another blunt message from legendary college football head coach Steve Spurrier. The legendary ball coach can’t stop taking shots at Texas following the Longhorns’ announced move to the SEC. Texas, along with Oklahoma, will be moving from the Big 12 to the SEC at some point this decade.
Michigan Statethecomeback.com

Michigan grad Rich Eisen trolls Ohio State fans

Michigan University and Ohio State University has one of the most storied rivalries in college football. There’s no love lost among fans, students, and alums of these two schools. While still a rivalry, it hasn’t been much of one on the football field recently. With Ohio State winning 17 of...
Screven County, GAaugustachronicle.com

Dreaming big & living big at Screven County Middle

Mirroring the overall school system, the Screven County Middle School vision is “Where everyone matters, everyone learns, and everyone succeeds.”. This year – thanks in part to a lively kickoff led by a former NFL player – the SCMS staff and students have added the mantra “Dream BigLive Big” for the 2021-2022 school term.
Ohio Statesaturdaytradition.com

Ohio State the only B1G team to make Top 10 for 5-star RB in 2023 class

The nation’s top-ranked running back in the 2023 class narrowed his list of options down to 10 schools, but only one B1G program is in consideration. “One step closer,” Young wrote on Twitter, providing a graphic of the schools still in consideration for his pledge. Richard Young released his Top...
Michigan Stateallfans.co

Michigan Football: An upset can shift Ohio State rivalry

Upsets have played a huge role in the rivalry between Michigan football and Ohio State, and upsets tend to come before turning the tide. Michigan football fans are right to wonder when the Wolverines will beat Ohio State again? It hasn’t happened since 2011 and with the gap between the two programs right now, it’s hard to predict when the Wolverines will beat OSU again.
Michigan StateUSA Today

247Sports: Ohio State on upset alert vs. Michigan in 2021

This is the sound of eyes rolling across the Midwest, with silent screams of ‘we’ll believe it when we see it.’. One of our mantras on a yearly basis, when asked if Michigan football will finally upend rival Ohio State in any given season is that we aren’t predicting it until it actually happens. Back in 2018, we spent the entire season noting OSU’s on-field mediocrity compared to some of its other elite teams while the Wolverines were rolling. While we followed suit with the rest of the nation predicting a maize and blue win on the record, we opined on the Locked On Wolverines Podcast that we had a bad feeling disaster was coming. Thus, ‘we’ll believe it when we see it.’
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Ohio State Lineman Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal

Ohio State football lost an offensive lineman to the transfer portal on Monday, according to a report. Buckeyes’ third-year guard Ryan Jacoby has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to Rivals. Jacoby hasn’t played a snap since joining Ohio State with the 2019 recruiting class. “2019 3-star OL Ryan Jacoby...
Ohio StatePosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Four-star 2023 tight end has Ohio State in top four

As the recruiting world turns, so do the writings of our lives. We continue to get news circulating on the recruiting front for Ohio State. The 2021 class is now complete with the addition of 5-star J.T. Tuimoloau — albeit in late fashion — and the 2022 class is looking otherworldly. But we’re still awaiting that first 2023 prospect to flash a little scarlet and gray.
Michigan Stateallfans.co

LIVE STREAM/Q&A: Michigan’s mindset shift to Ohio State and more

What are the Michigan Wolverines doing now to beat Ohio State?. This question dominated Big Ten Media Days; reporters asked both Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan football players this same question. The response was about what you’d expect: players saying that Ohio State lingers in mind and Jim Harbaugh saying, “we’re going to do it or die trying.” At this point, it’s clear changes were needed after a poor 2-4 season, which would have likely been worse had COVID-19 not shut down the final games of the season.
Ohio Stateallfans.co

J.T. Tuimoloau Glad to Be Done with Recruiting Process, Enjoying Life at Ohio State

J.T. Tuimoloau didn’t know exactly what he was getting himself into when he moved to Columbus last month. The five-star freshman defensive end, a native of Edgewood, Washington, who arrived at Ohio State just shortly after committing to the Buckeyes on July 4, admits that he didn’t realize he was moving to a big city. That’s not a bad thing, though.
Ohio Statechatsports.com

Ohio State Football has tight end de-commit

Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Jeremy Ruckert (88) makes a touchdown catch against Clemson Tigers cornerback Fred Davis II (2) and Clemson Tigers safety Joseph Charleston (18) in the second quarter during the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. College Football Playoff Ohio State Faces Clemson In Sugar Bowl.

Comments / 0

Community Policy