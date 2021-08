Selena Gomez’s 29th birthday was attended by family and friends and celebrated appropriately for the summer: with a pool party. Selena’s birthday, which falls on July 22nd, was celebrated in an intimate backyard party. “Selena threw a BBQ pool party today at her house with her closest girlfriends and a few family members,“ said a source to E! News. ”It was really low key but she was excited to get everyone together to celebrate turning 29.”